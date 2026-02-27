Share Post Share Email

Firestorm Heaters is a proudly British, father-and-son business founded by Steve and Zac Morris in Herefordshire. Born from a passion for engineering and sustainable heat, Firestorm has spent five years redefining outdoor warmth through precision design and British manufacturing.

Unlike traditional patio heaters, Firestorm models run on clean-burning British wood pellets, delivering an impressive 14kW heat output without smoke or mess and at roughly 1/3 the cost of bottled gas. Modern aesthetics combine with practical innovation, resulting in heaters that are efficient, reliable, and built to last.

The Phoenix is designed for domestic use, while the Flamenco sets a new benchmark for commercial outdoor heating.

Matching the Phoenix’s output, the Flamenco offers up to four hours of continuous runtime without refuelling, making it ideal for restaurants, bars, and event spaces. Simple operation, full guarding, and lockable castors ensure safety, ease of use, and flexibility.

Hand-assembled from robust materials and tested in British conditions, Firestorm Heaters combine performance, sustainability, and design integrity. Their mission remains clear: deliver renewable outdoor heat that looks as good as it feels.

Website: www.firestormheaters.co.uk

Phone: 01432 667 567

Email: info@firestormheaters.co.uk