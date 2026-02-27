Urgent Legionella Warning For Hospitality Operators Ahead Of New Season

Share Post Share Email

With spring just around the corner, hospitality providers preparing to get their operations into ship-shape for the start of the new season are being warned not to overlook one critical safety priority – Legionella prevention.

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease – a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling water droplets containing Legionella bacteria – have reached record levels, with 604 cases reported in England and Wales in 2023, up from 488 in 2017.1

Legionella thrives in stagnant water, as common in unused or little-used water systems. Hospitality providers, particularly smaller hotels, short-term lets, caravans and campsites, remain at particular risk due to the scope for intermittent use between seasons.

With this, Hydrohawk, from the UK’s leading authority in rapid Legionella testing technology, is urging the sector to pay due diligence to Legionella risk when preparing for the spring-kick-off.

“With spring firmly on the horizon, many hospitality providers will be focused on getting operations ready,” said Greg Rankin, CEO of Hydrohawk. “The importance of a robust approach to water safety cannot be underestimated as part of this. Legionella can build up quickly in stagnant systems – even during colder months. Taking action now, to include flushing systems, checking temperatures and using rapid Legionella testing, can help to ensure that water systems are safe and any problems are addressed before the rush.”

Under UK health and safety law, all property owners and duty holders are responsible for identifying and controlling the risk of exposure to Legionella, including hoteliers, leisure operators and other hospitality providers.

Along with regular maintenance, frequent flushing, and risk assessments, Hydrohawk asserts there is also a clear case to incorporate regular rapid Legionella testing – which can detect Legionella in just 25 minutes – as part of any water safety regime.

“Legionella rates are rising globally and in the UK, making this a risk hospitality can no longer afford to overlook,” Rankin added. “Rapid testing as part of new-season preparations gives operators peace of mind, safeguarding both guests and reputation. After all, no one wants a Legionella outbreak as we enter the all-important summer run-up.”

For further information, visit https://hydrosense-legionella.com