Marketing – Keep Your Cool Through The Winter

2020 is a year where it feels like everything has changed. But in the case of marketing and communicating with cus- tomers, in many ways, the basics remain the same.You can keep lines of communica- tion open with clientele; reach out to new customers and encourage sales and loyalty by going back to what you know and being confident in your comms. In fact, some ways this is even easier than before. Customers are now by necessity local, and while different groups of customers (retirees versus 20-somethings, say) will always have their preferences, right now, everyone is united by some common circumstances and feelings. Namely, people are largely desperate to go out safely, and helping them have confidence in that is essential.

Getting comms right for this winter might require taking a step back to plan afresh and come up with some good creative ideas that resonate. Starting with a blank sheet of metaphorical paper, you can make an assessment of where you currently stand. So for example, what are your marketing channels? How are they performing? (How does Instagram com- pare with Facebook? What’s your email database like?), and what do you no longer have at your disposal (i.e. passing trade, walk-ins after work). You might then want to add a column on how your customers have responded and how they’re feeling. One rule of marketing is to never assume you are feeling the same as your audience, but right now you prob- ably are. From there, it’s about understanding your current offer – what are you selling, what is working well, what is your place in the local community? And what are your aspirations (practical plans and creative ideas) for the coming months? This is definitely a time to think about ways that you might offer some- thing new – brunch; click and collect; outdoor winter dining, small and secure events. Are there local groups you can support? Are there groups that it’s vital to have on board? An overview like this will help you to understand where you stand, but should also give you confidence that though the messaging has changed, the approach is the same: have something to talk about; be relevant, reassuring and helpful and a valuable part of your clients’ lives and community. All of these will support you through this winter, and create a stronger customer base when we come out the other side.