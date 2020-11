Long, fizzy and refreshing – this tasty recipe from 6 O’clock gin is a party-pleaser.

Recipe:

40ml London Dry – 6 O’clock Gin

20ml Cointreau or Grand Marnier

25ml Cranberry Juice

25ml Orange Juice

15ml Lemon Juice

½ tsp Caster Sugar

Soda Water

Orange wedge

Method: Add all the ingredients except the soda water to a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and top with soda.Serve with a decorative orange wedge.

www.6oclockgin.com