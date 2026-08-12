Marston’s Pubs Raise Over £152,000 for Prostate Cancer UK During England’s World Cup Run

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Marston’s guests and pub teams far exceeded the campaign’s original £100K fundraising target after turning local pubs into places for men’s health conversations during the tournament.

More than £152,000 has been raised by over 1,000 Marston’s pubs for Prostate Cancer UK during England’s World Cup campaign, after pub teams across the country rallied guests and local communities around a cause that affects 1 in 8 men in their lifetime.

The campaign encouraged men to ‘Know The Score’ on prostate cancer by using the familiar setting of the local pub to start conversations that can often feel difficult elsewhere. Beer mats, pub team prompts and subtle in-pub signage pointed guests towards Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker, which takes 30 seconds to complete.

It comes as the latest data shows 56,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in England each year, with more than 1 in 5 told their disease has spread and cannot be cured. Early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms, making awareness and risk-checking especially important.

Marston’s launched the campaign ahead of Father’s Day and the World Cup, recognising the important role pubs play in bringing people together for the moments that matter – from a pint before the match to Sunday lunch with the family.

The money raised will support the charity’s work to fund research, provide support and help more men understand their risk, with the highest fundraising pubs throughout the campaign being the Navigation at Stoke Bruerne, the Penny Hedge in Whitby, Seven Woods in Warrington and the Longshore in Shoreham-by-Sea.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “Our pub teams have backed this campaign with real heart, and I’m incredibly proud of what they and our guests have achieved together. Raising £152,563 for Prostate Cancer UK is a brilliant result, but what matters just as much is the conversation it has helped to start in communities across the country.

“Pubs have always been sacred spaces in their own way – places where people feel comfortable, where barriers come down, and where a chat over a pint can go somewhere more honest. If this campaign has helped even one man check his risk, speak to his GP or talk to someone close to him, then it has done something genuinely worthwhile.”

James Steven, Head of Partnerships at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Marston’s pubs have delivered an incredible result through the Know the Score campaign, raising more than £150,000 during the World Cup while helping to spark vital conversations about prostate cancer. This fundraising will help Prostate Cancer UK continue funding lifesaving research, supporting men and their families, and driving greater awareness of the most common cancer in the UK.

“Too many men still don’t know their risk of prostate cancer, so campaigns like Know the Score play a crucial role in putting the disease on the agenda. We’re hugely grateful to everyone at Marston’s for getting behind the campaign and using the excitement of the World Cup to encourage people to learn more about their health. Together, we’re helping more men understand their risk and take action earlier, giving them the best possible chance of a better outcome.”