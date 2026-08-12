Hospitality Fundraisers Cross Finish Line After Epic 900-Mile Run Challenge

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The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), hospitality teams and fundraising ultra runners are celebrating the completion of the inaugural LTC JOGLE Pub Run, after participants crossed the finish line at Land’s End following an extraordinary 900-mile, 30-day journey covering the full length of the UK.

The first-of-its-kind challenge for the hospitality industry, the LTC JOGLE Pub Run is dedicated to raising vital funds and awareness for the LTC, which will help the charity continue its critical work supporting people working across licensed hospitality through financial assistance, wellbeing support, practical guidance and crisis intervention services.

With the runners led by renowned endurance fundraiser Gary McKee MBE, who completed the full 900-mile route from John o’ Groats to Land’s End, the challenge brought together hospitality professionals, suppliers, operators, pub teams and communities across the country in a remarkable display of determination, resilience and industry spirit.

Over the course of 30 days, participants battled intense heat, demanding terrain and the physical challenge of covering an average of 30 miles per day as they travelled through hospitality communities from Scotland to Cornwall. Along the route, hundreds of supporters lined the streets, joined Community Day events and cheered participants on from pubs that served as welcoming hubs throughout the challenge.

Senior leaders from across the hospitality joined legs of the run including Luke Boase, Founder of Lucky Saint, Eleanor Thatcher of Thatchers, Steve Worral, Group Projects Director at PUNCH Pubs & Co, Michael Harper, Field Services Director at Avani Solutions, Jonathan Lawson, CEO at Butcombe Group and Joby Mortimer of the LTC to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

The industry’s support extended far beyond the route itself. More than 83,000 people took part virtually through the LTC JOGLE Pub Run Strava Challenge, collectively completing over 8 million kilometres. That’s the equivalent of running around the Earth almost 200 times or travelling to the Moon and back more than ten times.

Organised by LTC in partnership with Strava, the challenge was supported by headline sponsor Lucky Saint, alongside Avani Solutions, Thatchers Cider, PUNCH Pubs & Co and Star Pubs.

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at the Licensed Trade Charity, said: “Today is an incredibly emotional moment for everyone involved. Thirty days ago we set out from John o’ Groats with an ambitious goal to cover this huge distance in aid of raising vital funds and awareness for the critical work we do for hospitality people in need. To now stand at Land’s End having brought together thousands of people from across the industry and seen such overwhelming support for the cause is truly remarkable.”

“The physical achievement alone has been extraordinary, but what has inspired us most has been the incredible response from hospitality businesses, pub teams, communities and supporters. This challenge has demonstrated the power of our industry when it comes together behind a common cause. Every donation made and every mile completed will help us continue supporting hospitality people through life’s challenges, while shining a spotlight on the vital social value pubs bring to communities across the UK, if you can donate, please do.”

Gary McKee MBE said: “I’m immensely proud to cross the finish line, having taken on this challenge and covered the miles with such wonderful people along the way. Over 30 days and 900 miles, every step was powered by the warmth, generosity, and resilience of the hospitality community. From the local pub teams cheering us on in the baking heat to the tens of thousands joining us virtually on Strava, the support across the country has been nothing short of humbling. The Licensed Trade Charity does life-changing work for the people who keep our pubs, bars, and venues going, and leading this run to support them has been an incredible honour.”