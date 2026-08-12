Greene King Lines Up 65 Pubs for Sale Under Project Portico

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Greene King has put around 65 pubs on the market as part of a fresh phase of the estate review it announced earlier this year, industry publication Propel first reported.

The pubs, which are predominantly “wet-led” venues focused on drinks sales rather than food, are being brought to market collectively under the internal codename Project Portico. Sapient Corporate Finance is understood to be advising the brewer and pub operator on the disposal.

According to reports, prospective buyers will have the option to acquire the entire portfolio in one transaction, take on a smaller cluster of sites, or bid for individual pubs.

Greene King has not published a list of the pubs involved, and the company has stressed that no closures have been announced as a result of the process — meaning any venues that change hands are expected to continue trading under new ownership.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “As part of our pub estate strategy announced earlier this year, we identified a number of pubs for potential sale in the medium term. As a result, we are reviewing each pub to determine the most appropriate route to market, which may involve an open sales process or a targeted off-market approach. In either case, prospective purchasers may seek to acquire individual or multiple sites.”

Part of a wider estate strategy

The Project Portico listing builds on plans Greene King set out in March, when the group identified around 300 managed pubs it judged were no longer suited to their current operating model. Roughly half of those sites are being transitioned into leased, tenanted or franchised venues within the company’s Pub Partners network, while the remainder — around 150 pubs — were earmarked for potential sale over the medium term.

Greene King has said proceeds from any completed sales will be reinvested into strengthening its core managed estate rather than extracted from the business.

The group has already carried out smaller disposals during 2026 ahead of the latest listing. In April, it appointed Savills to market 13 freehold pubs and hotels comprising some 420 bedrooms between them, including properties such as Ye Olde Talbot in Worcester, the Cromwell Lodge Hotel in Banbury and the Bear Hotel in Havant.

A further ten freehold managed pubs were brought to market through agent AG&G in May, with a combined asking price of roughly £9.4 million for eight of the sites and offers invited for the remaining two.

Trading performance

The disposal programme comes despite a period of improved trading for the group. Greene King’s most recent financial results showed revenue up 3.6% year on year to £2.539 billion, with adjusted operating profit rising 9.8% to £217.4 million.

Founded in 1799, Greene King operates a total estate of around 2,500 pubs, including approximately 1,000 leased, tenanted and franchised sites, making it one of the UK’s largest pub operators.