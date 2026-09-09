Marston’s To Roll Out Charity Micro-Donation Scheme To Over 1,000 Local Pubs

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s is set to roll out its partnership with micro-donation charity Pennies to more than 1,000 pubs across its estate from October, following a successful pilot programme.

As part of Marston’s charitable giving strategy, the initiative will give guests the option to make a small 20p donation at the point of payment. It provides a simple way to support local causes connected to their pubs and communities, without impacting the cost of the meal or drink they have chosen.

Based on the pilot’s response rate and Marston’s wider rollout plans, Pennies estimates that the scheme has the potential to raise more than £250,000 annually for the pub group’s charity partners.

The initial pilot programme raised funds for Something To Look Forward To, Marston’s long-term charity partner. The charity will continue to receive all guest donations made through Pennies as the scheme expands.

Once the rollout is complete, Marston’s intends to open up the scheme to other local charities and causes that matter to its guests, communities and pubs, broadening the impact of the initiative even further.

Cambridge-based charity Something To Look Forward To improves quality of life for people affected by cancer and their families through gifts, experiences and essential support. The charity helps to ease some of the financial pressures that can come with treatment, while creating space for rest, wellbeing and positive memories.

Its support ranges from breaks in holiday cottages, pub meals and days out, to hotel stays, theatre tickets, beauty treatments and visits to attractions.

The charity was founded in 2015 by Fiona Coldron and her husband Andy, after Fiona’s breast cancer diagnosis brought home the difference that a meal out, a family day trip or a night away could make during treatment. Following Fiona’s death in 2021, her daughter Francesca has continued the charity’s important work.

Todd Lockley, Senior EDI & Communities Manager at Marston’s, said: “Charitable giving is part of how we show up in the communities around our pubs. Pennies gives guests a straightforward way to support local causes that matter, through a small 20p donation at the point of purchase. The response from our first pilot pubs has been really encouraging and shows how small contributions can build into something meaningful.

“With more than 1,000 of our pubs embracing Pennies from October in aid of Something To Look Forward To, we’re excited to see how the generosity of our guests and pub teams can continue to help such a worthy cause.”

Francesca Abery, Managing Director of Something To Look Forward To, said: “Being affected by cancer can make everyday pleasures feel far away. A meal out, a night away or time together as a family can offer a real lift when life is dominated by appointments and treatment. We’re grateful that Marston’s guests will be able to support that through a simple 20p donation, helping us give families something positive to look forward to.”