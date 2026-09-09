Major Refurbishment Gives Denton’s Coach & Horses a Fresh New Look

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The Coach & Horses, located on Hyde Road, officially reopened following a transformational investment of more than £332,555. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar are operators Carol Mitchell and Dave O’Casey, who have worked in the hospitality industry for over five years. Their expertise, combined with their energy and enthusiasm, enables them to create a lively social hub for customers to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the refurbishment includes an updated lounge, bar and dedicated games area, outside, the Coach & Horses includes brand-new festoon lighting and signage, creating a fresh and welcoming appearance. The beer garden also features a TV, allowing customers to enjoy live sports.

Carol and Dave, said: “It was great to see people visit and experience the finished pub for the first time. The refurbishment has given the Coach & Horses a fresh new look while retaining the character that makes it an important part of the community.

Admiral’s expertise was very valuable throughout the process, and the team understood what the pub needed to offer the community. From the outset, the aim was to create a comfortable, welcoming space for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

The operators are also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank.

Going forward, they also hope to support Claire House Children’s Hospice through organising charity events.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It has been a real pleasure to welcome Carol and Dave to the Coach & Horses. It was fantastic to see the refurbishment come together so well in the end, and the opening night was a great success.

“Bringing people together and creating vibrant community hubs is at the heart of what we do, and we are so glad to see another successful community pub opening.”