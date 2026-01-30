Mental Health In Hospitality: Supporting Employee Wellbeing in Challenging Times

Share Post Share Email

By Rebecca Hughes, Associate in the employment team at Birketts (www.birketts.co.uk)

Recent reports on mental health in the hospitality sector serve as a prompt for employers to reflect on the broader scope of employee health, which encompasses not only mental health and suicide prevention, but also physical conditions.

Mental health in hospitality: spotting the signs

Within the hospitality industry, employees are frequently exposed to long working hours, high-pressure environments, and emotionally demanding roles. It underscores the need for hospitality employers to take proactive steps in recognising and responding to the mental health challenges faced by their workforce, ensuring that legal obligations and best practice standards are met.

Identifying mental health concerns can be difficult, especially in fast-paced environments. Subtle changes in behaviour, such as irritability, withdrawal, frequent absences, or a decline in performance, may signal underlying issues. Without timely intervention, these can escalate, affecting not only the individual but also team dynamics and overall productivity.

Legal obligations and best practice

HR professionals should encourage regular wellbeing check-ins. One effective method is asking staff to rate their wellbeing on a scale of one to ten. Scores at the lower end should prompt a private, compassionate conversation, creating a safe space for disclosure and support.

Under the Equality Act 2010, employers have a duty to make reasonable adjustments for employees with disabilities, which can include mental health conditions.

Employers should avoid asking pre-employment health questions unless necessary for assessments or adjustments. Any medical information shared must be treated with strict confidentiality and only disclosed with informed consent.

Practical support: what employers can do

Employers should conduct stress risk assessments and consult with staff to identify workplace stressors. These may include workload, control over tasks, support from colleagues and managers, interpersonal relationships, clarity of role, and organisational change.

Addressing these factors can help prevent mental health issues from developing or worsening.

Practical support is essential. New employees should be introduced to available mental health resources, such as Employee Assistance Programmes and private health insurance. In today’s challenging economic climate, financial stress can compound mental health issues, making these resources even more critical. Offering support that addresses both emotional and practical concerns helps employees feel valued and secure.

Employers should actively participate in awareness campaigns and demonstrate commitment through action. Open dialogue should be encouraged, but only if employees feel comfortable sharing and without applying pressure.

Line managers must be equipped to recognise signs of distress and hold supportive conversations. Training managers to foster compassionate conversations is essential. Wellbeing action plans and stress risk assessments can guide the implementation of appropriate interventions and adjustments. Workplace culture also plays a critical role. Comments that belittle mental health, such as calling someone a “snowflake” or accusing them of “playing the mental health card”, are unacceptable and may constitute harassment under the Equality Act 2010. Policies on bullying and harassment must explicitly include protections for mental health.

Employers should ensure that employees have access to occupational health services. These services can assess an individual’s fitness for work and recommend necessary adjustments. Peer support networks can also be valuable, as they help staff feel less isolated and more understood.

How to manage absence

Managing absence due to mental health requires sensitivity and planning. Employers should agree on communication during time off, plan phased returns, and remain flexible. Adjustments such as modified duties or altered hours can make a significant difference in helping staff reintegrate successfully.

Growing issues in the hospitality sector should be a call to action to reflect on employee’s health and create psychologically safe workplaces where staff feel able to speak up and seek help.

With compassionate leadership, robust policies, and practical support, real progress is possible.