Michelin-Starred Restaurant Helps Nurture Tomorrow’s Tourism Leaders

With young people’s jobs and career prospects hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic in recent months, one leading Lake District restaurant is forging ahead when it comes to inspiring the UK’s next generation of industry leaders – ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (8 to 14 February 2021).

The Michelin-starred Cottage in the Wood in Whinlatter Forest is offering its four newest recruits – all in their 20s – a combination of apprenticeships and on-the-job training in partnership with the University of Cumbria. Despite the challenges of the current restrictions, it is part of its vision to nurture new talent and help young people forge ahead with meaningful long-term careers in the tourism industry.

The Cottage in the Wood’s Chef Director Ben Wilkinson is hoping all four will make a lasting impression on the industry in 2021 and beyond. He says, “We believe that a good business starts with good people and our strategy is all about identifying young people with enormous potential and passion, and helping them to make the most of their strengths and aspirations.

“Right now, the industry as a whole is suffering, but we want to do our bit to help build a more positive future and ensure that the tourism and hospitality sector can emerge from the pandemic in good shape. We’re proud to be working with the University of Cumbria to nurture practical skills alongside formal qualifications, which will help the next generation to succeed in an incredibly creative and rewarding profession.”

One example is 28 year old Helé, who will be developing her skills as a Sommelier while working towards her Senior Leader Masters degree Apprenticeship. She recently moved back to the Lake District following several roles in the Scottish wine trade, including a wine importer, a small distillery and a wine wholesaler.

She says, “I spent last March’s lockdown in Cumbria and reconnected with a love of the Lakes and the lifestyle it provides. So I jumped at the prospect of the Sommelier job with a small Cumbrian business which not only operates at a Michelin-starred level, but also has a fantastic energy and friendliness about it..”

Meanwhile, 24 year old Sophie Court-Oak and 23 year old Daisy Wright are both starting their Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeships at the University of Cumbria in 2021.

At the same time, they will be supporting the Cottage in the Wood’s Restaurant Director Monika Zurawska with front-of-house activities in the bar and restaurant. Although Daisy’s first job was in administration, she has redirected her attention to gaining practical hands-on training in food and beverage, while Sophie’s long-term goal is to own her own café.

The Cottage in the Wood’s fourth recruit, Josh, will be starting a six-month stint in the kitchen this Spring. The placement is part of the Government’s Kickstart Scheme to create new job opportunities for 16-24 year olds and will be a rare opportunity to help with food preparation behind the scenes at a Michelin-starred restaurant and develop specialist skills such as breadmaking.

It comes as a fifth member of staff, Emily Leadbetter-Cooper, recently finished her Production Chef Apprenticeship in conjunction with Kendal College, as a building block to a long-lasting career in hospitality.

Dr. Angela Anthonisz is a Principal Lecturer (Tourism and Visitor Economy) at the University of Cumbria. She adds, “It’s great to see key hospitality businesses leading the way when it comes to proactively managing the talent pipeline and investing in developing the skills and knowledge of their team at all levels. I think this clearly showcases the positive attitude needed to ensure the sector’s recovery from the impact of COVID and I hope to see many more businesses follow suit.”