Mitchells & Butlers Report 5.6% Festive Sales Boost

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers saw like-for-like sales growth of 5.6% over the three-week Christmas period.

The pub group, which includes the Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One brands also reported quarter-on-quarter like-for-like growth of 2.6% in its first quarter update for the 14 weeks to 4 January. In the period food sales were up 3% and wet sales were up 1.8%.

Overall sales have strengthened in the seven weeks to 4 January the period since our last update with like-for-like growth of 3.5%, with particularly strong food sales growth of 4%.

The company stated: “In the year to date we have already completed 81 conversions and remodels and opened one new site as we continue to improve amenity, and premiumise sites where possible. We remain encouraged by the returns being generated.”

Chief executive Phil Urban said: “We are pleased with our trading performance over the festive trading season against a strong set of results last year, again demonstrating the breadth of appeal of our brands for special occasions. We achieved record sales levels across the five key festive days at growth of 6.5%. This continued progress reflects the output of our Ignite initiatives which will continue to be our focus for the year ahead.”

