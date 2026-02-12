More Than 1,000 Balloons Billow Above Historic City Pub To Mark Its Reopening

Share Post Share Email

A spectacular display of more than 1,000 balloons floating above Farringdon marked the reopening of historic City pub The Hoop and Grapes earlier this month.

The eye-catching launch transformed the five-storey building into a real-life version of the house from Disney’s Up, celebrating the long-awaited return of one of the area’s most distinctive pubs.

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has invested £1.8 million in restoring the Grade II-listed landmark, which had been closed since 2019 during redevelopment of the surrounding area.

The renewed pub now offers three distinct experiences. The ground floor retains the character of a classic London pub, opening onto a courtyard terrace. Upstairs, customers can unwind in the relaxed first-floor Terrace Bar, or retreat to the intimate Parson’s Parlour at the top of the building, ideal for private dining and gatherings. The space features a striking black lacquered self-playing piano, along with a darts board and games table.

The pub is led by General Manager Phil McAree, whose relationship with Shepherd Neame spans more than 20 years, including managing the Coach & Horses in Mayfair and the Cock & Woolpack in Bank. Working alongside new Head Chef Aleksandrs Voroncovs, Phil has helped develop a distinctive food-offering centred on locally sourced, seasonal produce and relaxed, shareable dishes.

The reopening is part of Shepherd Neame’s ongoing investment in its premium London estate, following major refurbishments at The Tom Cribb, The Westminster Arms, The White Horse and Bower, and the acquisition of the Bishops Finger in Smithfield.

“Seeing more than 1,000 balloons billow above the Hoop and Grapes was a truly magical moment – a joyful way to mark the return of a pub with such a remarkable history.

We’ve worked hard to create a space that showcases the building’s heritage while offering a contemporary, welcoming experience, and the response from our team and customers has been incredible.