Northern Cities Sweep Top Five For UK Hospitality Growth

Hospitality growth in the UK is being supported by strong performance in the North, with new research from Northern Restaurant & Bar (NRB), in partnership with NIQ powered by CGA, revealing that all five of the country’s fastest-growing hospitality cities are located in the North and Scotland.

Newcastle emerges as the strongest-performing city overall, recording a +2.2% increase in licensed venues over the past year, followed by Chester (+2.0%), York (+0.9%), Glasgow (+0.2%) and Leeds (+0.2%). In contrast, major southern cities including London (-0.8%) and Birmingham (-2.9%) declined over the same period, underlining just how firmly the North is leading the UK’s hospitality recovery.

Traditional pubs continue to underpin this resilience. Northern pubs recorded +0.5% growth in like-for-like sales. Consumer loyalty is also stronger in the North, with 39% of consumers regularly visiting traditional drinking pubs compared to 35% in the South, helping to support sustained venue growth, despite challenging trading conditions.

The data also highlights regional differences in how consumers are responding to ongoing cost-of-living pressures. While concerns are more acute in the North, with 72% citing cost as a factor when deciding whether to go out compared to 61% in the South, Northern consumers are prioritising quality over quantity when they do spend. Celebrating special occasions and investing in higher-quality food and drink are key drivers of spend, reinforcing the importance of experience-led venues.

Customer satisfaction levels further reflect this focus on quality. Overall satisfaction with experience quality stands at 87% in the North, compared with 82% in the South, with Northern venues outperforming on cleanliness, menu range and speed of service.

For northern operators, the data offers genuine grounds for confidence. With the region’s cities consistently leading UK growth and consumers demonstrating stronger loyalty and higher satisfaction, the North appears best placed to capitalise.

Chris Brazier, Group Event Director for NRB26, said:

“The North’s hospitality sector has always been built on strong community roots, genuine value and standout experiences, and this data proves just how powerful that combination remains. Despite continued economic pressures, Northern operators are finding ways to grow by focusing on quality, loyalty and creating places people genuinely want to return to. It’s a positive signal for the future of hospitality in the region.”