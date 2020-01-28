Nearly 60% Of People Trying Lower Alcohol Substitutes

The latest survey from the alcohol social responsibility body the Portman Group shows that over half of alcohol drinkers (59%) have at least tried a low alcohol product (products with an ABV of above 0.05%, up to 1.2%).

The Portman Group’s second annual poll into public attitudes to low alcohol conducted by YouGov also shows:

Continuing British support for lower alcohol products

Almost a quarter (23%) of those who drink alcohol said that they had or were likely to consider switching some of their drinking to lower alcoholic options in the next six months, similar to last year, showing that public interest in low alcoholic options has not waned.

Once again, the intention to switch is being led by younger drinkers, with almost one in ten (9%) 18-24 year olds saying that they had already switched the majority of their drinking to lower alcohol options.

The reasons given for why low alcohol beverages appeal reflect increasingly responsible attitudes to drinking across all age groups, ranging from being able to drive home after social events (31%) to reducing the risk of long-term physical health issues (22%).

Concerns

However, 30% of British adults who drink alcohol in an average week say they have yet to try a low alcohol product and, concerningly, 13% of all adults do not recall seeing a low alcohol option available for sale anywhere.

The survey also highlights a significant gap between the public’s desire for wider availability of lower alcohol alternatives beyond pubs and supermarkets, and a perceived failure to provide these options in restaurants and other venues. For example, 19% of adults who drink alcohol and would consider drinking low alcohol beverages drinking a low alcohol beverage at a nightclub, but only 6% of Brits had seen such an option for sale.

Commenting, Portman Group Chief Executive John Timothy said:

“It’s great to see the British public continuing to embrace low alcohol products as a way to continue to drink responsibly and make healthy choices. Across all age groups, but especially younger adults, we are seeing people adopt low alcohol alternatives to help moderate their alcohol intake or make responsible choices, such as being able to drive home.

However, whilst producers continue to heavily invest in the sector, our research shows more work needs to be done to support its growth. We believe in broader consumer choice and would like to see a low and no alcohol option available in a wider range of outlets. The UK Government should also tackle the current array of confusing product descriptors to give greater clarity about what they are purchasing.”