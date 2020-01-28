Roseacre Pub Company Takes On Fourth Star Pubs & Bars Pub

Midlands based Roseacre Pub Company has taken on its fourth Star Pubs & Bars pub1, the Beacon Hotel in Burton on Trent, bringing their food led pub restaurant estate to nine. The multiple operator and Star Pubs & Bars are together investing £500,000 in a major upgrade of the Beacon Hotel, which when complete will lead to 40 new jobs.

Michael Thomas, who set up The Rosecare Pub Company in 2014 has worked in pub and restaurant retailing for 35 years and held senior operations roles with Chef & Brewer, Premier Inn, Vintage Inns and Fayre & Square. He said: “We are always looking for new suburban pubs in the Midlands and want to double the size of the company. A model based on a 60-70% food ratio site with 130-140 covers works well for us.

“We get offered sites all the time but as soon as I saw the Beacon Hotel, I knew straightaway that it was the right site for us. The Beacon Hotel ticks all the boxes for us. The local community have been amazing and welcomed us with open arms. We like working in partnership with Star Pubs & Bars. They are very supportive and have some excellent sites.”

The refurbished pub will have a more spacious, contemporary feel. The bar will feature tongue & groove panelling, wood flooring and decorative floor tiles with wooden tables, upholstered benches and deep button back booth seating. The dining area will have deep blue wall panelling and geometric air force blue and mustard coloured wallpaper offset by

Alun Johnson, Star Pubs & Bars Regional Operations Director said: “We’re delighted that Michael is taking on another pub with us. He has a wealth of experience, a great track record and a clear vision of where he is taking his business. We look forward to helping him realise his ambitions for The Roseacre Pub company.”