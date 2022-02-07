New Calorie Labelling Legislation: Will It Increase the Challenges for Hospitality?

But, under the new legislation out of home sector businesses need to list all the calories counts on non-pre-packed food and drinks to help consumers make healthier decisions, be informed and encourage businesses to reformulate the food and drink they offer and provide healthier options to customers.

The UK trade body, UKHospitality is ensuring the sector is prepared for the new regulation and has launched guidance for new calorie labelling legislation, which will be available to anyone in the sector, not just UKHospitality members.

WHAT COULD BE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE SECTOR?

The government has said that it will review the implementation of the regulation within five years of it coming into force and may extend it to smaller businesses later.

Noncompliance can initially result in improvement notice. If still, the business does not act, then a formal notice will be issued.The enforcement authority may impose a civil sanction under the Regulatory and Sanctions Act 2008 (RESA) of a fixed monetary penalty (FMP) of £2,500 as an alternative to criminal prosecution.