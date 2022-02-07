What to Consider When Facing Insolvency

By John Bell, Director of licensed Insolvency Practitioners Clarke Bell, which he founded in 1994. (www.clarkebell.com)

The food and beverage service sector is going through a turbulent time due to a combination of factors including staff shortages, increasing costs of supplies and the restrictions which were caused by Covid-19 and drastically reduced their customer numbers.

A lot of companies will have been supported by the government schemes, such as furlough and Bounce Back Loans, but with those withdrawn some companies are struggling.

Many businesses are now experiencing cashflow and debt problems to the extent that they are now insolvent – and unable to pay staff wages and other bills. For an owner of a company in that situation, they should now review their options…and doing nothing should not be the option to take.

LIQUIDATING AN INSOLVENT COMPANY

A company is insolvent if it is no longer sustainable and can’t cover its daily costs, bills or debts.

There are two tests to determine whether a company in insolvent:

The balance sheet test: this measures whether a company’s liabilities are greater than its assets. If this is the case, the company can be classified as insolvent.

The cash-flow test: this looks at whether a company can pay its bills and debts when they are owed. Again, if your company cannot, it can be deemed insolvent.

WHAT IS LIQUIDATION?

Liquidating a company refers to the process under which a company is closed.This is a procedure that must be carried out by a licensed Insolvency Practitioner.