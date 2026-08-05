Butcombe Group’s H1 Growth Powered by Sales and Estate Investment

Share Post Share Email

Pub operator and brewer Butcombe Group has unveiled financial results for the first half year of trading in 2026, revealing an exceptionally resilient period for the group despite challenging trading conditions.

Highlights for the 26-week period from 1st February to 1st August 2026 include:

• Group Managed LFL growth of 5.2% against double digit growth last year

• Sales and volume growth in all three categories with LFLs of Food 4.7%, Drink 5.7% and Accommodation 5.2%.

• Weddings delivered revenue growth of 37% versus the same period last year.

• Butcombe Brewing and Drinks has had an excellent start to the year with strong growth vs last year driven by excellent performances in the Free Trade +7% and Off Trade +11%

Following consecutive years of sector-leading growth, Butcombe Group has delivered a 5.2% increase in like-for-like sales across its managed pub division in H1 2026. Volume and sales growth were recorded across all three core operational categories, with food delivering 4.7% LFL growth, drink reaching 5.7%, and accommodation achieving 5.2%. Alongside their retail performance, the business earned prominent industry accolades across the period being named Best Pub Employer 2026 at The Publican Awards and earning recognition in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026 list.

Trading across the estate benefited from great early summer weather with the group’s outdoor space capacity, representing approximately 50% of total covers, enabling pubs to capture high seasonal demand. Whilst a limited number of sports orientated pubs delivered some stand out performances during the world cup, the tournament had a limited impact on the wider group overall. Of greater importance has been the warm spring and summer combining with quality of our offer and amenities, with the UK managed pub division delivering 11.5 % LFL growth in the four weeks ending 1st August.

Early summer trading also yielded strong results for accommodation and the Channel Islands, both of which benefited from rising costs and travel friction associated with international destinations, positioning the group well for the peak school holiday period. Jersey Free Trade grew by 7% year-on-year in the four weeks ending 1st August.

Strategic reinvestment in the estate remained a central driver of growth during the first half of the year. Three major redevelopments were completed on time and are trading in line with or ahead of expectations at The Brown Cow in Fulham, The Mayflower in Lymington, and The Dundas Arms in Kintbury. A fourth major development is currently underway at The Methuen Arms in Corsham, creating a premium barn space on site, to service accelerating demand for weddings, private events, and special occasions.

This targeted capital allocation directly supported strategic growth in key dayparts, with morning sales increasing by 17% and weddings delivering 37% growth versus the same period last year.

The Butcombe Brewing Co and Drinks business has continued to grow with an especially strong performance in the UK Free Trade growing 7% with product innovation, such as the upcoming collaboration with Hawkstone expected to drive further listings and rate of sale in the free trade in the second half of the year.

In the Off-Trade, revenue surged by 11%, driven in part by significant listing growth of both Butcombe Original, since the product’s format extension to cans, and Goram Zero, Butcombe’s award-winning low alcohol beer, which is set to enter 200 M&S stores.

Jonathan Lawson CEO, Butcombe Group said, “It has been a highly encouraging half year, with all areas of the business delivering results that our teams should be very proud of.

“Consistent growth in recent years has allowed the business to make significant investments in the estate, evolving to meet growing consumer demand for special occasions, weddings, and premium accommodation.

“I’m particularly encouraged given that these results have been delivered under trying conditions due to both our own government’s policies and global macroeconomic factors. I am now on the sixth Prime Minister since I joined Butcombe in 2019 and my request has not changed for Andy Burnham versus any of his predecessors. We need to see a clear plan for growth in the economy and the government needs to see hospitality as a provider of growth for the country, not a cash cow for taxation with a disproportionate cost base, which deters investment and employment.

“As a business, we are optimistic for the second half of the year, with strong early bookings for Christmas. We are also now well into planning for next year and a continuation of our multi-year growth trajectory with new sites playing a part in that growth. The new Prime Minster has the ability to assist this growth for us and the sector if he delivers on his promises and recognises the economic engine hospitality can be”.