Brains Brewery Campaign Raises A Glass To Dads As It Becomes One Of Its Most Successful Ever

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Brains Brewery is celebrating the success of its latest campaign after it became the company’s second most-viewed social media video in just one week.

Dad Was Right, which focuses on the stories and traditions that deserve to be passed down to family members, generated more than 19,000 social media interactions in its first week of launch. It comes close to the iconic campaign by SA Brain & Co Ltd, which featured a surprise male voice choir performance to celebrate the Wales vs England RBS Six Nations rugby match in 2015.

The campaign video, which was released on Father’s Day, features Steve and Sam Smalley, a father-and-son duo who both work at Brains Brewery but still make time to enjoy a pint of SA together. It’s a simple moment, but one that reflects the heritage, connection and shared experiences that have always been at the heart of the Brains brand.

Rooted in real stories, Dad Was Right celebrates the traditions, wisdom and moments that connect generations. At Brains, it is a tribute to the advice, rituals and shared experiences that are often passed from parent to child – many of which become even more meaningful over time.

Steve said: “It was a real privilege to be part of this campaign because it reflects something that’s genuinely important to us. Working alongside Sam and then being able to enjoy an SA together after work is something we don’t take for granted. The campaign reminds us that it’s often the simplest traditions that mean the most.”

Sam added: “Being involved has been really special. The campaign is about family, heritage and those moments that stay with you. It’s great that our own story could help bring that message to life, and hopefully it encourages others to appreciate the advice and traditions they’ve inherited from their own dads.”

Sara Leigh Webber, Head of Marketing at Brains Brewery said: “We’re delighted by the response to Dad Was Right. The campaign has clearly resonated with people because it’s authentic and rooted in real relationships.

“Dad Was Right is all about celebrating the moments that bring us together – the advice, the laughs, and the shared rituals that define relationships between fathers, sons, daughters and families across Wales. Steve and Sam’s story is a brilliant example of what Brains stands for – heritage, connection, and enjoying great beer together.”