Christchurch Community Pub to Reopen Following Major Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, The Nelson in Christchurch, will officially reopen tomorrow (Friday 7th August), following an investment of £50,000 from experienced licensee, Joe and Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company.

Internally, the pub has been refurbished to include new furnishings, while the kitchen and cellar areas have also been updated.

Externally, the pub’s exterior has been enhanced by a refreshed beer garden, complete with newly painted tables and chairs, creating a welcoming and attractive outdoor space where customers can relax and socialise over their drinks.

Looking ahead, further investment into the pub is planned for late 2026 into early 2027, which will see a full redecoration of both the exterior and interior, alongside the addition of new facilities.

Licensee Joe Winduss brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub. Drawing on his background as a professional chef, Joe is focused on crafting a food menu that remains a reliable staple for the local community. Going forward the licensee is committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life. His goal is to create a space that fosters connection and actively supports all aspects of local life.

Joe commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the changes made to the pub so far and I’m excited for a full refurbishment to be done in the near future. Every detail so far has been carefully considered to ensure that The Nelson feels fresh and exciting, while still retaining the warmth and character that makes this place so special for the community.

I have loved every moment in the pub so far and I would like to thank everyone, from my family and friends, our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. We look forward to everything the future holds for this terrific community pub!”

Going forward, he will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy, and in addition, as part of his mission to give back to the local community, he will be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives for the RNLI, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Fishermen’s Mission and for the The Burnt Chef Project, a mental health awareness charity for Chefs.

David Stallard, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Joe throughout this refurbishment journey. He had a strong vision for the pub, and watching this come to life has been incredibly rewarding. We’re just finalising the last touches of the updates made to the pub at the moment and look forward to customers enjoying these soon.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Joe and the entire team at The Nelson the best of luck in the future.”