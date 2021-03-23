New Guidance Urges Local Authorities To Deliver Financial Support To Forgotten Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

New guidance aims to ensure previously ineligible businesses are supported with targeted grant support

UKHospitality has welcomed updated guidance on the Additional Restrictions Grant aimed at supporting businesses.

The new instructions for local authorities published today encourages them to ensure businesses impacted by the pandemic but not eligible for the Restart Grant Scheme are supported. This includes contract caterers, that tend to operate out of the properties of others, events businesses and the thousands of suppliers to the sector.

The trade body has also urged local authorities to ensure that grant support finds its way to hard-hit businesses to ensure the whole of the hospitality sector is properly supported.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is another pragmatic move by the Government. It is reassuring to see that Westminster understands that the impact of the COVID crisis on hospitality goes deeper than closed venues on high streets. The pain is being felt throughout the totality of the sector.

“Less visually prominent businesses like suppliers, catering businesses and event spaces have been hit just as hard. The support has to make its way through to these businesses as well. Too many of our members have reported that they have struggled to access grant support and are at risk of being left behind. This must end.

“UKHospitality has been urging the Government to acknowledge this and highlight this point to local authorities. It is good to see our voices being heard. Local authorities must now take this guidance to heart. They must act to ensure valuable businesses in their areas receive the support they desperately need.”

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/971482/additional-restrictions-grant-la-guidance.pdf