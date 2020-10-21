No Trade Deal in Brexit: What Can Happen to UK Restaurants and Pubs?

The coronavirus outbreak has opened a Pandora’s box of problems, mostly economic, following months of financial uncertainty in most countries in the world.The United Kingdom is no exception.There has been a crippling effect on businesses across sectors. Industries such as transport, retail, education, manufacturing, health and beauty and tourism have been badly hit, and numbers might take years to recover. The hospitality sector, which is one of the key sectors in the UK, has been struggling since the COVID-19 outbreak.According to data given by the UK hospitality trade association, sales in the sector have declined by almost 87% in the second quarter owing to the nationwide lockdown and uncertain times. But the bad news is not just limited to the pandemic and economic downslide.The hospitality sector has seen a downfall since the UK’s exit from the EU.The hospitality, especially the food and leisure, sector is susceptible to Brexit, and its outcome depends on consumer spending and the business environment.There has been a concern among many in the UK that the hospitality and tourism industry, which is the fourth largest in the country, would change forever. As the whole world waits for the Brexit deal, there will be a lot to see how the struggling hospitality sector takes on new challenges.

PRE-BREXIT TIMES The hospitality sector, which has hotels, restaurants, leisure and entertainment businesses under it, employs a huge number of workers. A 2018 estimate says that the hospitality industry attracts over 400,000 workers. In pre-Brexit times, of the total workforce, 15 percent were EU migrants. It was higher in cities, like in London, it was nearly 40 percent, who mostly worked on casual zero-hour contracts.They were mainly attendants (around 75 percent) and chefs (25 percent, according to KPMG estimates).All of them were free to enter the UK without a work permit or visa. Post-Brexit, this scenario is going to change. Being a labour-intensive sector, the UK hospitality industry majorly relies on migrants as they are easily available across the country. Post- Brexit, Britain will face difficulty in finding low-skilled workers. Getting a workforce in the future will mean an increase in the payroll costs as the sector will have to look within the country, where the labour costs will certainly be higher.Though many hospitality organizations have taken steps to retain their staff, there will be some road- blocks in getting replacements for the lowest-paid roles. NO TRADE DEAL If the UK and the EU end up without a trade deal, the terms will be reverted to the commitments laid by the World Trade Organisation.The imposition of taxes would impact the price of supplies (such as food) imported into the UK. Similarly, restaurants and pubs will face a hard time getting workers like earlier. Other major issues, according to a report by British Hospitality Association (BHA), would include changes in VAT legislation and procedures, dividend taxation, data protection legislation, employment legislation, work contracts and changes in UK legislation through the EU Withdrawal Act; and other draft Brexit legislations. The report added that in Britain’s rural areas where transport is limit- ed, it would be very difficult to find workers who can work in those countryside bars and pubs. For instance, Chestnut Group, which runs bars in rural Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, has already geared up to ensure there is a sufficient workforce.