Nominations Open For CAMRA’s Pub Saving Award

Puzzle Hall Community Pub Ltd – Previous winners

Nominations are now open for CAMRA’s Pub Saving Award, which recognises communities or groups of people who have come together to save a pub that would have otherwise been demolished or converted to another use.

The award aims to secure publicity for pub-saving campaigns to encourage others to get involved in saving their local.

Co-ordinator of the Pub Saving Award, Paul Ainsworth, said: “This award is a great opportunity to celebrate the efforts of communities who have come together to save pubs that would otherwise have been lost. This can be long, hard work, and the people concerned very much deserve recognition. We want to showcase great examples of pub-saving campaigns to honour their work, and hopefully encourage others to save their own local if it comes under threat – which is now more important than ever after the struggles of the coronavirus pandemic for the industry.

“So many pubs’ futures remain uncertain, and we want to acknowledge everyone who has worked incredibly hard to keep their local open and thriving despite the challenges faced.”

The Pub Saving Award can be made to any group which has carried out campaigning activity to save a pub from closure over the last 12 months. Nominations are open from August until mid-November.

To enter the competition and to learn more, please visit the Pub Saving Award webpage at: https://camra.org.uk/pubs-and-clubs/awards/pub-saving-award/

Last year’s Pub Saving Award winner was the Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire. The Puzzle Hall occupies a 17th century building located between the canal and river.

However, after a period of closure, it was fast falling into a derelict state and community efforts began to save what was both a local and regional institution. Crowd funding was launched in 2017 and campaigners received critical social investment from Big Society Capital, the More Than a Pub fund, the Plunkett Foundation, Calderdale Council and the Key Fund. With their help, an offer was made and accepted in 2018.

Work then began to refurbish the building, with many volunteers and professionals working to bring it back to life. At the time of their win (February 2021), work was continuing on the refurbishment, inevitably hindered by the pandemic, but the pub reopened in May, providing local people with great beer and, regularly, great music in a convivial community atmosphere.