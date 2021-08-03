Delivery Firms To Offer Incentives To Drive Vaccination Uptake

Share Tweet Share Email

The Government is set to offer incentives to younger people to encourage them to get vaccinated with a ‘vaccines for vouchers’ scheme that will see them offered money off takeaway food.

Uber, Deliveroo and Bolt are among the companies taking part in the initiative, with other talks ongoing in an effort to increase vaccine take up across the population.

And estimated 67% of those aged 18 – 29 in England have so far had a Covid vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “take advantage of the discounts” and thanked the businesses involved for “stepping up”.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said there was “strong enthusiasm” among young people so far to get vaccinated, adding: “Please get your jabs as soon as you can and grab a bargain.”

The Taxi app Uber will send reminders to all users this month encouraging them to get jabbed and offer discounted rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform to young adults who receive a vaccine.

When the campaign launches, students will be able to claim £10 in Uber or Uber Eats credit to enjoy a free trip or meal. The Government will offer rewards provided by Uber to people who post a selfie outside a vaccination centre, the company said.

Bolt, another ride-hailing app, will offer ‘free ride credit’ to vaccination centres following a similar scheme earlier this year when it offered £250,000 worth of free rides to London vaccination facilities.

A spokesperson from Deliveroo added: “We want to do our small part to support the NHS during the pandemic, including delivering a million free meals to frontline NHS staff and vaccine centres. This is the next step in helping people get vaccinated and safely back to normal.”