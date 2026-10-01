NTIA welcomes successful nomination of Heaven nightclub as an Asset of Community Value

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The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) welcomes Westminster City Council’s decision to list Heaven nightclub as an Asset of Community Value, following the NTIA’s nomination of the landmark LGBTQ+ venue.

As the nominating body, the NTIA sought recognition of Heaven’s longstanding contribution to the LGBTQ+ community and its continuing importance to Westminster’s cultural and social life.

Since opening in 1979, Heaven has become an internationally recognised part of London’s LGBTQ+ nightlife. Its significance extends beyond music and entertainment: it provides a space for people to connect, express their identities and find a sense of belonging.

The successful nomination recognises this enduring community value and represents an important milestone in efforts to support Heaven’s long-term future. The NTIA thanks Westminster City Council for acknowledging the venue’s contribution and congratulates Jeremy Joseph and the Heaven team.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “The NTIA is proud to be the nominating body behind Heaven’s recognition as an Asset of Community Value. This decision acknowledges the profound importance of LGBTQ+ venues to the people and communities they serve.

“For generations, Heaven has provided a place where LGBTQ+ people can come together, celebrate their identities and build lasting connections. Its history is woven into London’s cultural life, but this recognition is equally about the community it continues to serve today.

“LGBTQ+ venues carry a unique social and cultural value. When these spaces are lost, communities lose places of belonging, visibility and shared history. Recognising that value must be central to how we plan and support the future of our towns and cities.

“We welcome Westminster City Council’s decision and congratulate Jeremy Joseph and the Heaven team. This is an important step, and we will continue to champion Heaven’s future alongside the wider network of LGBTQ+ venues across the country.”

Jeremy Joseph, Heaven London, said: “To have Heaven listed as an Asset of Community Value is something I’m incredibly proud of. Since opening its doors in 1979, Heaven has played an important part in London’s LGBTQ+ community and nightlife. This recognition celebrates that history and the vital role the venue continues to play today.

“I’d like to thank the Night Time Industries Association and Michael Kill for nominating Heaven, and Westminster City Council for recognising its value as an LGBTQ+ community asset and cultural venue.

“Hopefully, this recognition will help protect Heaven for future generations as we move forward with our plans to transform it into a charity-run venue. Heaven means so much to so many people, and we want to ensure it continues to serve our community for years to come.”

The NTIA has called on local authorities across the UK to recognise the unique community value of LGBTQ+ venues as spaces of belonging, cultural expression and connection, and to work with operators and communities to protect these vital spaces and support their long-term future.