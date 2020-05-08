Online Beer Sales Spike As Brits Prepare For A Lockdown Bank Holiday Weekend

Following the launch of a new beer delivery app Brew2You yesterday (6 May), more than 5,000 users flooded the platform to get their beer ordered in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The app, which is currently available on iOS, allows customers to search for and purchase beer and cider sold directly from more than 400 pubs, clubs, breweries and cider producers trying to stay afloat during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Developed by the Campaign for Real Ale, the new platform has received widespread support with endorsement from the British Institute of Innkeepers (BII), the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and Cask Marque.

CAMRA is now calling on beer and cider lovers to use the app to support small businesses which will help the industry re-open once the crisis passes.

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said: “The Brew2You app is a lifeline for an industry that has been devastated by the current lockdown measures. Hundreds, if not thousands of pubs and breweries risk permanent closure the longer the lockdown measures carry on.

“Many breweries have had to very quickly change their business model from selling to pubs to consumers directly, and this is one way to help them to get their product to market.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for pub-goers and beer lovers to access locally produced artisan beers, ciders and perries during lockdown to keep struggling businesses afloat. It’s fantastic to see such a huge take up for the platform in just 24 hours, which demonstrates the real appetite and support out there for the nation’s producers and pubs.”

Charlie Farman of Shropshire’s Hobson Brewery said: “The lockdown measures have had a huge impact on us – we usually sell directly to pubs and have had to rapidly change our business model to sell to customers direct.

“While we have been facilitating this through local deliveries on a phone in basis, the app has really taken this to a national level. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the response in just 24 hours – it’s helped us get our product out to a wider audience and raise awareness of our brand to help keep orders coming in.”

Paula Wise of Wise Owl Ltd Cider in Kent says: “We’ve had seven orders on opening day which is a real godsend for a small business like ourselves. We are a husband and wife team, so we don’t have a big marketing budget like other companies. However, we have won a number of awards and make some really great Kentish cider. Brew2You has opened up so many more doors for us and increasing our profile at a time when we need it the most.”

Brew2You is available to download on iOS devices. The Android app is currently under review, but customers can download the app from the website and sideload or sign up to be notified when the Android app is released by visiting https://brew2you.co.uk/