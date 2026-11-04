Oswestry Community Pub Officially Reopens Following Makeover

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The Boars Head, located on Willow Street in Oswestry, officially reopened on Thursday 29th October following an investment of over £450,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar is community hero, Sam Morris, who brings a wealth of industry experience and local knowledge to The Boars Head. Sam’s expertise, combined with his energy and enthusiasm, will enable him to create a lively social hub for local residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the pub has undergone a full refurbishment to include new flooring, lighting, decor, furniture and fixings – which has breathed a fresh lease of life into the pub. In addition to these upgrades, a new dancefloor has been installed.

Outside, the pub has been completely transformed to include an extended beer garden complete with a new outdoor stage and giant screen, making it the perfect destination to enjoy live music and sport.

Sam Morris, Operator of The Boars Head, said: “It’s been fantastic to finally re-open the doors at The Boars Head, and the response from customers so far has been brilliant. It’s great to see people enjoying the pub’s new look and making the most of our new dancefloor! A huge thank you to the whole team at the pub, and to the team at Proper Pubs for helping make it all possible.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Sam and the team on the refurbishment of The Boars Head, and it’s brilliant to now see the pub open and full of life. The opening party was a fantastic night, and the community’s support has been great to see. On behalf of myself and the whole team at Proper Pubs, we’d like to wish everyone at The Boars Head every success for the future.”