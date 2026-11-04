Punch Pub & Co. Acquires The Flying Monk Pub In Chippenham

Image credit: Punch Pubs & Co

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Pub company Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of the Flying Monk in Chippenham.

The pub on Market Place will undergo a refurbishment in early 2027 and join Punch’s Unity Social business unit.

Speaking about the acquisitions, Punch Pubs & Co Acquisitions Manager, Neil Comley, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for Punch, and I’m delighted to welcome the Flying Monk into our Punch family. As always, it remains our priority to ensure the pub continues to thrive at the heart of the community and we’re thrilled to have the keys.”

Punch Pubs Operations Manager, Dominic Gooder added: “The Flying Monk is a popular high street pub with massive potential. We are delighted to acquire this well-known and beloved pub and hope to build on its strong reputation. Next year we will be transforming the look of the pub but keeping in mind everything that makes it special.”