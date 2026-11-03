Shepshed Community Pub Reopens Following Extensive Refurbishment

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Community pub, the Bull & Bush on Sullington Road in Shepshed officially reopen on Saturday 31st October following a transformational combined investment of over £230,000 from the licensee, Craig Issacs and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has undergone a full refurbishment to include upgraded fixtures and fittings, a redesigned bar area and new decoration throughout. These upgrades have elevated the Bull & Bush’s atmosphere and further expanded its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone and caters to all tastes.

Externally, the Bull & Bush has been completely revamped to include brand new signage and lighting as well as a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors. In addition, the pub boasts a newly updated, spacious beer garden complete with an undercover area so that it can be enjoyed all year round.

Passionate manager, Helen Tyler, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked in the pub industry for almost three decades before taking over as the manager at the Bull & Bush 18 months ago. Going forward she is committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Helen Tyler, manager at the Bull & Bush, commented: “The Bull & Bush has always been a real community pub, and seeing it reopen with a fresh new look has been really special.

“We’ve given the whole pub a makeover inside and out, and I’m especially excited about the new beer garden, which everyone can now enjoy all year round. While the pub might have a fresh new look, its heart hasn’t changed and we are still focused on being a warm, welcoming place for the whole community.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to my brilliant team and my family for all their hard work and support during the renovation. I’d also like to thank the team at Admiral Taverns, who have been incredibly helpful throughout the whole process, and Thomas Young for helping us celebrate by cutting the ribbon.”

The Bull & Bush celebrated its reopening in style with an opening night party. Earlier in the day, local Paralympian and Commonwealth gold medallist Thomas Young performed the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Robert Stubbing, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Helen has done a fantastic job at the Bull & Bush since taking over as licensee, and it has been brilliant to see her celebrate the reopening of the newly refurbished pub. The Bull & Bush is a wonderful community spot that is now even better placed to serve Shepshed. On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I would like to wish Helen and her team the very best for the future.”