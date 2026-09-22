Peyton Sisters Expand Norfolk Pub Collection With Third Opening

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Hospitality entrepreneurs Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton have opened their third North Norfolk pub, The Three Horseshoes in Warham, following a major refurbishment.

The development represents the latest stage in the Peytons’ strategy to restore distinctive pubs in sought-after Norfolk locations, preserving each pub’s individual identity while bringing them together through a shared focus on food, hospitality and destination stays.

The historic inn, which dates back to 1725, has reopened with a new food offering, 10 bedrooms and extensively redesigned gardens. It joins the Peytons’ existing North Norfolk venues, Sculthorpe Mill and The Ship at Brancaster.

Dating back to 1725, The Three Horseshoes is situated in the village of Warham, one mile from the North Norfolk coast and close to Wells-next-the-Sea. The historic inn has reopened following a major refurbishment, with a new menu, 10 individually designed bedrooms and extensively landscaped gardens.

Executive Chef Elliot Ketley, who helped Sculthorpe Mill earn and retain its Michelin Bib Gourmand, oversees the food across the collection.

Co-owner Siobhan Peyton said:

“The Three Horseshoes is an important step in the development of our Norfolk collection. Each of our pubs has its own history, character and relationship with its local community, but they are connected by the same approach: excellent food, warm hospitality and memorable places to stay.

“We believe there is a real opportunity to give distinctive Norfolk pubs a sustainable future by investing in the buildings, developing the food and accommodation offer and creating businesses that appeal equally to their local communities and to visitors to the region. Our focus now is on establishing The Three Horseshoes and continuing to build the collection thoughtfully.”

The Three Horseshoes joins Sculthorpe Mill, a restored 18th-century watermill near Fakenham, and The Ship at Brancaster, a coastal dining pub with nine bedrooms. Both have been recognised by the Michelin Guide and named by The Times and Sunday Times among the best places to stay in the East of England.