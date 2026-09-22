Industry Stars Celebrated at AA Hospitality Awards 2026

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AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has revealed the winners of its 2026 awards, honouring the exceptional accomplishments of British hospitality professionals.

Celebrating 70 years of the AA Rosette award, close to 1,000 guests gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London for one of the most prestigious evenings in the hospitality calendar.

The awards recognise the hospitality industry’s incredible people, hotels, restaurants, spas, inns and B&Bs, as well as the teams behind the scenes, who are setting the standard for hospitality excellence across the sector.

Leading chef, Adam Byatt of Trinity Restaurant was voted by his fellow AA Rosette-holding chefs as the AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year 2026 (sponsored by Woods Foodservice). Through his creativity and innovation, Adam has become known for his classically rooted seasonal cooking, with a focus on bold, honest flavours. At Trinity, this translates into an imaginative, distinctive culinary style that reflects the very best of who Adam is.

Adam Byatt said of his win: “Winning this award is a huge honour. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have been chosen as this year’s AA Chef’s Chef of the Year out of such an esteemed group.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “The AA Hospitality Awards exist to recognise the passion, dedication and high standards that go into delivering exceptional hospitality, and this year’s winners are a wonderful example of that. These awards recognise incredible people in our industry who care deeply about what they do to give their guests the very best experience.

“That commitment to excellence is what sets British hospitality apart and underpins its world-renowned reputation. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and new Rosette holders. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements.”

AA Hospitality Awards – 2026 winners

AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year

Adam Byatt of Trinity Restaurant, London

AA Lifetime Achievement Award

David Morgan-Hewitt of The Goring, London

AA Outstanding Contribution Award

Adam Terpening, Charity Director for Room to Reward

AA Restaurant of the Year

England – The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire

Wales – The Walnut Tree Inn, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Scotland – Swadish by Ajay Kumar, Glasgow, Glasgow City

AA Group of the Year

The Celtic Collection, Newport, South Wales

AA Hotel of the Year

England – Calcot & Spa, Tetbury, Gloucestershire

Scotland – Crossbasket Castle, High Blantyre, South Lanarkshire

Wales – Porth Tocyn Hotel, Abersoch, Gwynedd

Northern Ireland – Culloden Estate & Spa, Holywood, County Down

AA Small Hotel Group of the Year

Firmdale Hotels, London

AA Rising Star of the Year

IIona Harris, Cromlix, Kinbuck, Stirling

AA Inn of the Year

The Penny Bun, Otley, West Yorkshire

AA Sustainable Award

Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, Nationwide

The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Awards winners can be found on the AA’s Rated Trips website here.