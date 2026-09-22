Industry Stars Celebrated at AA Hospitality Awards 2026
AA Hotel & Hospitality Services has revealed the winners of its 2026 awards, honouring the exceptional accomplishments of British hospitality professionals.
Celebrating 70 years of the AA Rosette award, close to 1,000 guests gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London for one of the most prestigious evenings in the hospitality calendar.
The awards recognise the hospitality industry’s incredible people, hotels, restaurants, spas, inns and B&Bs, as well as the teams behind the scenes, who are setting the standard for hospitality excellence across the sector.
Leading chef, Adam Byatt of Trinity Restaurant was voted by his fellow AA Rosette-holding chefs as the AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year 2026 (sponsored by Woods Foodservice). Through his creativity and innovation, Adam has become known for his classically rooted seasonal cooking, with a focus on bold, honest flavours. At Trinity, this translates into an imaginative, distinctive culinary style that reflects the very best of who Adam is.
Adam Byatt said of his win: “Winning this award is a huge honour. I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have been chosen as this year’s AA Chef’s Chef of the Year out of such an esteemed group.”
Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Hotel & Hospitality Services said: “The AA Hospitality Awards exist to recognise the passion, dedication and high standards that go into delivering exceptional hospitality, and this year’s winners are a wonderful example of that. These awards recognise incredible people in our industry who care deeply about what they do to give their guests the very best experience.
“That commitment to excellence is what sets British hospitality apart and underpins its world-renowned reputation. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees and new Rosette holders. It is a privilege to celebrate their achievements.”
AA Hospitality Awards – 2026 winners
AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year
Adam Byatt of Trinity Restaurant, London
AA Lifetime Achievement Award
David Morgan-Hewitt of The Goring, London
AA Outstanding Contribution Award
Adam Terpening, Charity Director for Room to Reward
AA Restaurant of the Year
England – The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire
Wales – The Walnut Tree Inn, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
Scotland – Swadish by Ajay Kumar, Glasgow, Glasgow City
AA Group of the Year
The Celtic Collection, Newport, South Wales
AA Hotel of the Year
England – Calcot & Spa, Tetbury, Gloucestershire
Scotland – Crossbasket Castle, High Blantyre, South Lanarkshire
Wales – Porth Tocyn Hotel, Abersoch, Gwynedd
Northern Ireland – Culloden Estate & Spa, Holywood, County Down
AA Small Hotel Group of the Year
Firmdale Hotels, London
AA Rising Star of the Year
IIona Harris, Cromlix, Kinbuck, Stirling
AA Inn of the Year
The Penny Bun, Otley, West Yorkshire
AA Sustainable Award
Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, Nationwide
The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Awards winners can be found on the AA’s Rated Trips website here.