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The Crown Inn at Pishill, near Henley-on-Thames, is due to reopen its main building next month, more than six years after it last operated as a conventional village pub.

The 17th-century, Grade II-listed property was sold in April 2026 to businessman John Bloomer for £975,000. Bloomer and his wife, Jane, are repositioning it as a heritage pub with a wellness offer.

The pub’s own website describes the concept as a venue that moves naturally between dining, celebration, rest and renewal.

The Crown closed in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. In late 2021 it was bought by a company whose sole director was recently convicted Russell Brand, reportedly for about £850,000 but never reopened under his ownership.

Instead, two planning applications sought changes of use that would have brought office space, a filming studio and a wellness space into the property. The first, submitted in November 2023, was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council in February 2024, along with the accompanying listed building consent.

CAMRA’s local branch recorded around 60 public comments on the application, most of them opposed to the change of use. A second application was lodged that same month.

The Bloomers began trading from the pub’s thatched barn in the spring, and CAMRA’s pub guide recorded the barn serving brunch, lunch and drinks from May. The main building is now in its final stage of refurbishment ahead of the December launch.

The 400-year-old barn is licensed for civil ceremonies. The Crown has long been popular with walkers and cyclists exploring the Chilterns.