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Today’s company insolvency statistics show accommodation and food services insolvencies were down 24% from 275 in September 2026 to 210 in October 2026 and fell 32% year-on-year from 307 in October 2025.

Saxon Moseley, partner and head of leisure and hospitality at leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said: “Hospitality insolvencies fell to their lowest level since December 2025, pointing to a slowdown in casualties in the sector. Operators are likely to be hanging on to see out the rest of the year and take advantage of stronger discretionary spending over the festive period. While fewer insolvencies is good news for the industry in the short term, businesses need to be prepared for when trading typically cools in the New Year.

Gordon Thomson, restructuring partner at RSM UK, added: “The decline in hospitality insolvencies across the board suggests many of the less viable businesses have already exited the market in previous years. The figures highlight the industry’s resilience in the face of current economic headwinds, but caution lies ahead. With significant energy price rises in January, and inflationary and interest rate pressures, operators need to make sure they have a robust plan in place for the New Year. Businesses that are concerned about their viability in 2027 should be seeking advice now before it’s too late.”