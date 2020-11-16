Pizzaexpress To Give £12,000 To Community Heroes This Christmas

PizzaExpress is asking the nation to ‘share a smile’ this Christmas, by nominating members of their community who have gone above and beyond in 2020. 12 winners of the Share a Smile initiative will be rewarded with a prize worth £1,000 – a year’s worth of pizza – so that they can celebrate good times, together with their nearest and dearest.

There’s no denying that this year has been tough, but if we’ve learnt anything, it’s that the little things count. From charitable efforts to help those in need, to the ‘small stuff’ such as grocery shopping for neighbours or simply checking in on others to make sure they’re coping, the pizza-maker wants to celebrate those who have made the last twelve months all the more bearable.

It’s simple to nominate. Just go to pizzaexpress.com/shareasmile and follow the link or visit PizzaExpress’ social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and tag the person you think deserves a well-earned ‘thank you’ using the #ShareASmile2020 hashtag. The initiative will run from Wednesday 11 November until midnight on Sunday, 22 November and T&Cs can be found on the website.

A panel of judges will then choose the winners and the PizzaExpress team will announce the winners (with a bit of pomp and circumstance) on Monday 7 December.

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director of PizzaExpress, said:‘This has been a difficult year for so many people and we, like so many, have been amazed and heartened by the kindness we’ve seen. On the run up to Christmas, we want to put a spotlight on those who have been selfless and supportive and who, quite frankly, deserve a bit of a treat. We’re looking forward to seeing the entries and I have no doubt it’s going to be a difficult choice choosing just 12 winners.”

So, if you know someone who deserves a big ‘thank you’ (and is partial to a portion of pizza), PizzaExpress wants to hear about it!

For more information on the Share A Smile initiative and how to enter, visit: pizzaexpress.com/shareasmile.