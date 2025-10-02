Private Security Businesses Question Ministerial Position as Controversy Mounts Over ‘S12’ Security Leadership Group

Share Post Share Email

Growing concerns are emerging across the UK private security sector regarding the newly formed ‘S12’ security leadership group, which critics argue prioritises the interests of large multinational corporations at the expense of smaller operators, while raising serious questions about Minister Dan Jarvis’ positioning and involvement.

The S12 Group was established as an interface into the security sector for Security Minister Dan Jarvis. It was nominally intended to engage a cross-representation of the sector, but its makeup and process have been received poorly by SMEs and wider industry figures, with many warning it fails to reflect the true breadth of the sector.

Critics also point to the confusing and opaque way decisions have been made. Priorities such as vetting as part of the group’s initial areas of focus were communicated before S12 was even formally established, leaving many to believe the process was stage-managed in favour of a narrow set of corporate interests.

A letter from SMEs sent to Minister Jarvis has reportedly been met with a commitment from civil servants that he would be briefed, offering limited or no meaningful recognition of the concerns or narrative raised by the sector.

In response to the current position of the S12, Freedom of Information (FOI) requests are being submitted this week to examine the extent of ministerial and civil service involvement in shaping the process with leading figures from the group.

Despite these concerns, S12 is reportedly pressing ahead with plans for the Security Minister Dan Jarvis to acknowledge it within his speech at the International Security Expo

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“The formation of the S12 group has raised significant concerns across the security and night-time economy sectors. The process has been rushed, exclusionary, and skewed toward the interests of a handful of large corporates, sidelining the vast majority of SMEs that make up the backbone of this industry. Decisions on priority focus areas were made before the group even existed, undermining confidence in its legitimacy and purpose.

Minister Jarvis must urgently clarify his position: does he back this flawed structure, or will he stand with the thousands of small and medium businesses who deserve proper representation? To push ahead in its current form risks entrenching elitism, deepening divisions, and misrepresenting an industry that is vital to public safety and economic recovery.

We need transparency, accountability, and an open process that ensures every part of our sector has a voice — not just the privileged few.

Satia Rai, CEO of the International Professional Security Association, said:

“S12 must operate with trust, collaboration, and fair representation at its core. Yet its current formation risks undermining these principles. SMEs are the backbone of the private security industry, yet they have been largely excluded from meaningful engagement. This is neither fair nor sustainable.

Any credible industry structure must be transparent and genuinely representative — not dominated by the interests of a small number of large ACS businesses. The accelerated timeline and lack of consultation raise serious questions about S12’s governance, legitimacy, and long-term viability.

The suggestion of ministerial support, without clear communication or engagement with SMEs, has further eroded confidence. At a time when unity and trust are essential, such an approach risks deepening divisions across the sector.

We urge the Minister’s office to provide immediate clarity and to commit to an open, inclusive process that is representative of the sector, not just a privileged few. The future of our industry must be shaped collectively, through transparency and accountability.”

Sacha Lord Chair of the Night Time Industries Association said “The S12 group, in its current form, fails to reflect the reality of the UK security sector. By prioritising a small number of large corporates and limiting engagement with SMEs, it risks sidelining the very businesses that keep our venues, events, and cities safe.

Decisions appear pre-determined, with little transparency or genuine consultation, undermining trust across the industry. Minister Jarvis must clarify whether he supports this approach. A fair, open, and inclusive process is essential to ensure representation for all operators, not just the privileged few. The sector deserves nothing less.

John Owens – ISS – Director of Security Performance & Compliance said – While the initiative represents a step forward in principle, I have concerns about the pace and planning of its rollout. The process appears to have been expedited without sufficient strategic consideration for the broader interests of the security industry.

It’s important to acknowledge that the sector extends well beyond ACS accredited organisations. Many SMEs either do not see tangible value in ACS accreditation, face financial barriers, or lack clarity around the scheme’s purpose. With only around 840 ACS accredited companies out of an estimated 6,000 operating in the UK, just 14% of the market, the current approach risks excluding the majority of the industry.

The S12 presents a significant opportunity to engage the remaining 86% who have historically felt disconnected from ACS and similar initiatives. A more inclusive framework would ensure broader representation and amplify voices that have not previously been heard.

Expanding engagement across the full spectrum of the industry could also help identify phoenix companies and rogue operators, enabling more effective intervention from regulatory bodies such as the SIA and HMRC.

It’s worth noting that ISS, a major national and global player with a strong sector presence was not engaged until the structural presentation, despite claims that the top 30 businesses had been consulted. This raises questions about the inclusivity and transparency of the process.

Finally, I find the current structure of the group to be disproportionate and not reflective of the diversity within the industry. A more balanced and representative model would better serve the sector’s long term interests.”

Paul Phillips – Chief Executive SSAIB Said – “My major comment on this is to question how representative the organisation is of the guarding business in general. The organisation claims to be putting forward a united message about guarding, such as mandatory business licensing and in-house licensing and yet appears to lack representation of a broader range of views, which may indicate that awareness of the organisation was limited. There is no representation from organisations representing the interests of front-line operatives.”