Hydes Appoints Experienced General Manager To Steer Refurbished Coastal Landmark Pub

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Hydes has appointed experienced industry veteran Dale Tozer as the new general manager of The Boathouse at Parkgate on the Wirral Peninsula, as the iconic 19th-century Dee Estuary venue undergoes a £1.5 million transformation.

The appointment comes as the Salford-based brewer and pub retailer prepares to relaunch the site in June following an extensive three-month refurbishment.

Dale joins The Boathouse with an impressive three decades of hospitality experience. Originally from New Zealand, he has been a resident of nearby Heswall for 26 years. His career includes a twenty-year tenure with Mitchells & Butlers, where he managed several premium country pubs. Dale has held general manager posts at the Anchor Inn at Irby, preceded by four-year tenures at the Devon Doorway in Heswall and the Cheshire Cat in Christleton. After leaving Mitchells & Butlers, Dale worked briefly at Heswall Golf Club.

The ongoing investment at The Boathouse, which dates back to circa 1850, is part of a broader multi-million-pound strategy across the Hydes estate. The project will introduce a brand-new upstairs drinking terrace to capitalise on the venue’s unrivalled views of the RSPB nature reserve, alongside a fully modernised interior and an upgraded 50-seater function room.

New general manager Dale Tozer commented: “The Boathouse has always been a jewel of the Wirral, but this refurbishment takes it to an entirely new level. Having lived and worked in Heswall for over two decades, I have a deep understanding of this area and exactly what our customers expect from a premium dining experience. I was drawn back to the pub environment as I thrive on the daily energy of a busy pub and restaurant, and there is no better place to return than such a landmark site.

“The level of investment Hydes is putting into the Boathouse is impressive, particularly the new rooftop terrace, which offers views you simply won’t find elsewhere in Parkgate. There is a real sense of anticipation around the town as the project nears completion. I am also excited about our commitment to freshly prepared food, which is a huge draw for both our chefs and our guests. I’m looking forward to building on the Boathouse’s impeccable reputation and ensuring that it remains a premier destination for community events and coastal dining on relaunch.”

The reopening is expected to create 25 new hospitality roles, ranging from kitchen staff to front-of-house positions.

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, added: “Dale is a first-class operator whose extensive experience in premium dining pubs makes him the perfect fit for The Boathouse. His deep roots in the local community and his proven track record of managing high-volume, quality establishments ensure that our flagship Wirral site is in expert hands.”