Pro Auction to Sell Contents of Selsdon Park Hotel, Featuring Bespoke Interiors by A-nrd Studio and Sebastian Cox

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Pro Auction has announced a highly anticipated live and online auction featuring the complete contents of the historic Selsdon Park Hotel. Located within a 200-acre estate just 30 minutes from Central London, the comprehensive sale will include an extensive array of furniture, fixtures, and fittings (FF&E) from the property’s expansive public spaces and all 181 guest bedrooms.

The hotel’s interiors were completely revamped when London-based interior design studio A-nrd completed their first hotel project with the opening of Birch Selsdon in the spring of 2023. A standout feature of the design was A-nrd’s collaboration with award-winning furniture designer and environmentalist Sebastian Cox, who led the rewilding of the estate’s grounds. Together, they designed several bespoke furniture pieces crafted entirely from timber cut directly from the estate’s own land.

Throughout the hotel, A-nrd’s trademark highly crafted designs are showcased alongside unique pieces commissioned from local makers and artists, all inspired by the estate’s rich heritage.

However, the venue only traded between the spring and November of 2023 before closing its doors. As a result, the auction presents a remarkably rare opportunity to acquire high-quality, contemporary furnishings that have barely been touched.

A Rare Acquisition Opportunity

“This sale offers an exceptionally rare opportunity,” noted Simon Rose, lead auctioneer at Pro Auction. “Given the property’s incredibly short operational window, the inventory is in near-immaculate condition. Buyers are essentially acquiring contemporary furnishings at a fraction of their original procurement cost.”

With the sheer volume, excellent condition, and bespoke provenance of the lots available, significant interest is expected from across the hospitality industry, boutique hoteliers, property developers, and private buyers

Auction Highlights

• 181 Guest Bedrooms & Suites: Featuring bespoke bedside tables co-designed by A-nrd and Sebastian Cox (crafted from estate timber), alongside custom beds, bespoke cabinetry, lighting, soft furnishings and case goods.

• Public Spaces, Co-Working & Lounges: Distinctive reception desks featuring a timber shakes finish, and Cox’s co-working sharing tables. This section also includes bespoke lighting, textiles, furniture, sculptures, and artwork commissioned from local creators including Michael Ruh Studio, the Yarn Collective, Olly Fathers, Chelsea Vivash, Weronika Marianna, and Laurie Maun.

• Dining Spaces: Sweeping booth seating cladded in rough sawn estate timber for the All-Day Dining room, alongside commercial-grade fixtures and beautifully crafted restaurant furniture.

Event Details

• Auction Date: 15th April

• Format: Live on-site bidding and global online webcast.

• On-Site Preview: A viewing event will be held on-site preceding the sale, allowing prospective buyers to inspect the immaculate condition of the lots firsthand the day prior to sale.

A full catalogue of the lots and registration details for online bidding will be made available via https://tinyurl.com/SelsdonSale