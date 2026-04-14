Punch Pubs and Sara Cox Team Up To Show the True Economic & Social Value of Pubs

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Punch Pubs & Co, one of the largest pub companies in the UK, in partnership with Northumbria University, Newcastle, and supported by celebrity ambassador, Sara Cox, today launches new research revealing the average pub contributes up to £1.3m in economic and social value to its local community.

The report, The Public’s House: The True Economic & Social Value of Pubs, showcases the real value of pubs. Looking beyond just their economic output, to the unique contribution that pubs make to society. The research highlights how pubs provide vital social infrastructure, enhance wellbeing, tackle loneliness, strengthen local identities, foster everyday connections, and generate millions in charitable contributions.

The insight reveals that the Punch Pubs estate delivers £1.7bn in total economic and social value to the UK economy each year. The analysis also reveals annual trends demonstrating that:

• A Punch pub, on average, is estimated to spend as much as £56,000 on local suppliers

• This means that, as a whole, the business injects up to £70m into the wider economy

• Across its 1,250-strong estate, the business generates £4m in charitable contributions

• Punch Pubs puts £350,000 in wages per pub, back into the economy

• Each Punch pub spends up to £266,945 on goods and services.

The entire pub sector contributes at least £142m in Social Value per annum based on each Punch pub generating an estimated £3,200 every year in charitable contributions via sponsorship, advertising support to local community groups and providing use of venue space.

However, the figure is a conservative one, as many of the community contributions made by pubs are, quite simply, priceless. From providing safe spaces for the vulnerable, company for the lonely (one in four UK adults, 25%, report they feel lonely “often or always”), to giving advice and support to those in need, and providing a welcoming and safe space for all, such benefits in kind cannot be monetised.

The report provides deep insight into why pubs are so important to UK culture and communities. The more embedded a pub is in its local community, the more social value it can deliver – and the evidence suggests that this has a positive effect on turnover, too. Pubs with higher engagement tend to have higher revenues and so an average pub could raise its annual revenue by as much as £150,000 a year] by driving social value and community engagement.

As part of the report, the Community Engagement Index (CEI) was created. This framework brings together information on a wide range of community activities, such as hosting community events, supporting charities, and working with local organisations. The CEI data shows how pubs are far more than commercial venues – they are vital community hubs that provide inclusive spaces for social interaction, support for local organisations and charities, create employment and pathways into skills and careers, and contribute to a shared sense of identity and belonging.

Andy Spencer, CEO of Punch Pubs & Co, said: “Hospitality is an incredible industry to be a part of, and what continues to inspire me is the extraordinary creativity and adaptability I see demonstrated every day. It’s no secret that, in common with many other industries, the operating environment is currently challenging, but Publicans are responding with innovation and a real commitment to their communities.

“Our report highlights an important factor in the sector’s ongoing success and resilience: pubs with strong community engagement tend to be more commercially successful, whilst also building lasting guest loyalty that supports repeat visits, recommendation and long term growth.

“We also know the hospitality industry doesn’t just create value through its own activity; it also has a ripple effect on the wider economy. The value of the pub to society is undeniable, protecting and supporting the sector isn’t just about safeguarding businesses, it’s about strengthening our communities.”

Sara Cox, Radio 2 DJ, presenter and author, added: “I’m hugely passionate about pubs, my Mum ran The Pineapple Pub in Bolton while I was growing up, so pub culture has been a big part of my life. Pubs, for me, are a place where brilliant memories are made and friendships for life are formed.

“This research is a powerful reminder of just how much pubs matter, yet more than one pub a day closes, and we lost 366 of them last year alone. That a pub provides local jobs and supports local farmers, butchers and bakers is evident, but this research also illustrates what the pub means for ordinary folk up and down the country.

“The group of bereaved and lonely men who use the pub to gather and chat, the dementia sufferers and their families that gather in a pub to find support and respite, the school parents able to use a pub carpark when dropping off and picking up their children, all know the true value of a pub.

“Nowadays, you can eat, drink, sing, play board games, knit, natter, or attend a book club in a pub – but it doesn’t matter what you do, the most important thing is that we use them. If we don’t, it’ll be far more than somewhere to go and have a pint that we’ll miss out on, our social links and community support will be lost as well.”

You can access the full report at: www.punchpubs.com/socialvalue