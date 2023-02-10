Prominent Lake District Tourist Hotspot Pub and Hotel Now Available with Significant Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Grey Walls pub and hotel on Elleray Road in Windermere, a year-round Lake District top tourist destination, is being offered to experienced operators to lease with the benefit of a major £750,000 investment.

Extensive staff accommodation and parking, a rarity in this prime location, and multiple income stream potential make The Grey Walls an appealing commercial opportunity.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars plans for The Grey Walls will transform the tired premises into a premium local with a reputation for great food and drink, filling a gap in the market. It will also have 10 ensuite letting bedrooms and a newly refurbished two-bedroom manager’s flat alongside its plentiful staff accommodation and parking.

The proposed works, which the new operator would have input into, would involve a top-to-toe redecoration of the pub giving it a more modern country look and feel and creating seating for over 200.

Inside, upgrades will include new lighting, flagstones and hand sawn wide timber floorboards, a new bar with overhead gantry, retro style leather armchairs and rustic wooden tables and chairs. An open through fire with woodburner will demark the pub’s two trading areas and create a greater sense of space.

Outside, the pub façade will be redecorated in more contemporary black and grey colours with new signage and lighting completing the look. The front of the pub will also benefit from a new alfresco café style eating and dining area. The large beer garden at the rear of the pub will also be upgraded with new timber furniture. Planting and festoon lighting will add to the ambience.

Other changes will include a new commercial kitchen and upgrade of the customer toilets, a new hotel reception area, renovation of the cellar and installation of the latest dispense technology which improves the quality and consistency of draft beer and cider. The Smart Dispense System’s unique cooling technology and line insulation from keg to tap is 20% more energy efficient than standard systems, keeping cider and beer colder.

Says Star Pubs & Bars Area Manager, Rick Rose-Coulthard:

“The Grey Walls is all about location, facilities and an opportunity to be part of one the UK’s top staycation locations. It is right in the centre of beautiful Windermere in the Lake District National Park, one of the UK’s leading tourist destinations. Even better, it is only 200 meters from Windermere train station and has parking, so is perfect for both local and tourist trade.

With competition for staff, the extensive staff accommodation is a real bonus, especially as this is a rarity locally.

“There is a great opportunity for the right operator to capitalise on the current lack of premium, destination food-led pubs in the area. They will need to have run a good food pub before and preferably have hotel experience.

Anyone interested in finding out more about leasing The Grey Walls can see further details by visiting www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/greywalls-windermere