Proper Pubs Honours Community Champions at Annual Awards Gala

Image credit: Proper Pubs

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Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, celebrated the outstanding achievements of its pub operators at its ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’, held in Chesterfield on Thursday 30th July 2026.

The annual awards gala brought together operators from across Proper Pubs’ estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales, recognising those who have gone above and beyond for their communities over the past year.

Eleven prestigious awards were presented on the night, with the overall ‘Proper Pub of the Year’ title going to the Y Pentan in Mold, which also took home the ‘Sales Performance Pub of the Year’ award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

• Proper Pubs Pub of the Year, Y Pentan in Mold

• New Proper Pub of the Year, Empire in Grimsby

• New Operator of the Year, Travellers Rest in Featherstone

• Sports Pub of the Year, Parkhall Tavern in Mansfield

o Highly Commended, Queens Park Café in Glasgow

• Marketing and Events Pub of the Year, Mitre in Chorley

o Highly Commended, Queens in Bredbury

• Community Pub of the Year, Ashmore in Wolverhampton

o Highly commended, Rhoden in Oswaldtwistle

• The Gold Standard (Audit) Pub of the Year, Princes Feathers in Hinkley

• Sales Performance Pub of the Year, Y Pentan in Mold

• Entertainment Pub of the Year, Pineapple in Shaw

o Highly Commended, Town Hall Tavern in Oldham

• Gaming Pub of the Year, Wonder in Tividale

• Outstanding Achievement Award, Annie Kane, Queens Park Café and Victoria in Glasgow

Nathan Wall, Managing Director of Proper Pubs, commented:

“Our pubs sit at the cornerstone of their local communities, providing a space for people to connect and come together to support good causes. Our operators go above and beyond every day. Not only do they run exceptional pubs, but they are also community heroes who champion local good causes and host events that bring people together. These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the dedication, innovation and community spirit shown by our operators, who embody the very best of the great British local.

I am incredibly proud of everything our teams have achieved this year, and it has been an honour to celebrate them through these awards. Each winner and highly commended pub is a testament to the passion, commitment and hard work required to run successful pubs that are also thriving community pubs. I would like to once again congratulate all our winners and highly commended pubs, and I’d also like to extend my thanks to every single operator across our estate for your tireless work in making Proper Pubs such a special part of people’s lives.”