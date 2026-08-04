Long-Serving Publicans Retire After 35 Years of Service

Credit: St Austell Brewery

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Two much-loved publicans are retiring from The Safe Harbour in Fowey after decades of service running pubs with St Austell Brewery.

Graham Allen is calling time on an impressive 35-year career with the independent Cornish family-run business, where his journey began at the Britannia Inn in Chacewater before he spent a decade working as a chef at The Customs House in Padstow.

For the past 16 years, he has run The Safe Harbour, helping make it a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

Joining him in retirement is his partner Gill Pascoe, who became part of The Safe Harbour team seven years ago after a 35-year career in education. Having retired from schools, she swapped the classroom for pub life and quickly became an integral part of The Safe Harbour team.

Together, Graham and Gill have been praised for their commitment to the business and the local community, becoming well-known ambassadors for both The Safe Harbour and St Austell Brewery.

Clive Greene, Head of Tenanted Estate at St Austell Brewery said: “Graham and Gill have made an enormous contribution to The Safe Harbour and the wider community. Their warmth, dedication and hard work have helped make the pub what it is today, and they will be greatly missed by guests, colleagues and local residents. We wish them both a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.”