New Site for The Coconut Tree in Next Chapter For Group

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Sri Lankan restaurant group The Coconut Tree, will open a new restaurant in central Bristol this August. This marks the first site to be launched since a change of ownership in 2025, following two members of the founding team, Praveen Thangiah and Shamil Fernando, taking control of the company.

Formerly FIKA Cafe, the new site on Broad Quay will offer the same authentic Sri Lankan flavours that have ensured the group was chosen to appear on Come Dine with Me: The Professionals, is consistently highly reviewed on Trip Advisor and has won plaudits from the likes of Jay Rayner. It will include outside dining for more than 50 people and three virtual darts lanes inside, set in a drinks area.

The Coconut Tree has had a presence in Bristol for a number of years, having opened its first site in the city in 2018. The new Broad Quay location will be a sister to Bristol’s Gloucester Road site.

New owners, Thangiah and Fernando, have vowed to renew their focus on the core business of delivering a delicious, affordable Sri Lankan menu packed with flavour alongside original cocktails (or Cocotails) with a relaxed island vibe. There are currently six other sites across the UK: Gloucester Road (Bristol), Cheltenham, Oxford, Bath, Bournemouth, and Reading – all offering traditional Sri Lankan hospitality.

Having been part of The Coconut Tree’s journey for many years, Thangiah and Fernando stepped up from within the business to become its new owners, bringing with them a wealth of experience. The move followed a challenging period for the hospitality sector, during which rising operating costs and reduced consumer spending created significant pressure across the industry. The Coconut Tree was affected by these market conditions, ultimately resulting in the company entering administration in November 2025.

The administration process was managed in a way that ensured no suppliers, employees, or local business partners were left out of pocket, reflecting the company’s commitment to those who have supported the business throughout its entire journey. The administrators were responsible for appointing Thangiah and Fernando as the new owners as they were the only potential owners who were able to commit to retaining all staff.

Fernando, comments, “The Coconut Tree has been a huge part of our lives for many years. We bought the business because we care deeply about it and the people behind it, and believe in our authentic Sri Lankan food and drink.”

Thangiah added, “We’re keeping the essence of The Coconut Tree the same, and our focus is on creating a more sustainable business for the future. Our restaurants are supported by an experienced team that has been the heart of The Coconut Tree for many years. We’d like to thank everyone for their support as we open our seventh site.”