Pub Groups To Continue With Table Service

The Oakman Group and Shepherd Neame have announced that their venues will continue to provide prioritised table service despite the arrival of ‘freedom day’ in England.

From Monday July 19 people are no longer be legally required to wear face masks or socially distance, however, the Prime Minister has encouraged businesses and individuals to proceed cautiously.

The Oakman Group says that with the priority for the 35-strong group being the health and safety of their customers and staff, they will continue to provide table-only service across all their pubs, with staff taking and delivering every table’s order.

Oakman Group’s CEO, Dermot King, said: “We are fortunate to have space for our customers to make themselves feel at home whether it’s in a garden, on a terrace or beside a canal or river. Our pubs are large and with screens between tables, and our continental-style table service, our customers can be assured that they are in safe hands. Our signature cooking method has been based on a combination of charcoal and wood-burning ovens. Our extraction systems and airflows are therefore so much more robust than the majority of other restaurants – however big they may be.”

Alex Ford, Managing Director of Oakman Inns, said: “Our continental-style table service throughout our pubs is a quicker and more relaxed method of being served. We ask that our customers respect others, including our team, and give everyone some space. Other than that – very little has changed. Our priority always has been and remains to ensure that our customers get a great service in a great environment delivered by a great team. We’ve got the space to breathe safely again, and we hope you’ll come and share some of your summer with us.”

At Shepherd Neame, the Kent-based operator, while bar service will be re-introduced in some sites, table service will remain available in most, complemented by a new online order and pay app.