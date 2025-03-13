Pub Helps to Support Local People to Overcome Loneliness and Social Isolation

Share Post Share Email

Publicans Rhiannon Metters and Jason James are making it their mission to support people in the isolated farming community of Tal-y-coed, Monmouthshire.

Their pub The Halfway is the hub of this rural community where many people including farmers, live and work alone, meaning they have little opportunity for social interaction.

The area has a population of around 730 people and limited services with no local shop or public transport links to nearby more populated areas. The nearest supermarket is over a 20-minute drive and the road can be closed in bad weather.

The publicans’ contacted Pub is The Hub for help and advice in order to tackle the lack of services and activities for people in the local community.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub were provided to help with the opening of a village store and community marquee.

The Halfway has launched a new village store inside an area of the pub, which stocks a range of essentials from bread, milk, cheese, bacon, honey and ham. There are plans to eventually move this into an outbuilding for more space and to stock more products from local suppliers.

A new marquee has also been erected, which is being used as a community hub to support social interaction, community cohesion and promote health and wellbeing. It is also the centre of a range of community events and is being used as the base for the new local produce market.

The marquee and village store will also support local businesses and the rural economy by providing an outlet for local farmers, producers, crafters and other enterprises.

The Halfway has also been using a craft box, supplied by Pub is The Hub in partnership with charity Creative Lives, to help engage local people in more creative activities.

Metters said: “We are situated in an isolated rural community with the pub being the social hub of the area. It is so important that we support local people ensuring they are not feeling isolated and alone. We are very passionate about making sure this is a pub for everyone in the area.

“The village store here in this isolated rural area is such a support for people in the local community with the marquee enabling us to run more community events supporting both local people and suppliers.”

She added: “The craft box offers a great way to encourage conversation over a shared activity. It’s helped me to further create a place where the community can come together and using creativity to do this works so well.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle added: “These publicans are the real heroes of this local community and have made the pub the hub of this rural village.

“Offering these services and activities to support people in this area of Wales is proving to be a lifeline to overcome social isolation and loneliness.”