Pub Introduces Temporary Smoking Ban in Garden Amid Fire Risk Warning

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A pub in Berkhamsted has introduced a temporary smoking ban in its garden as a precautionary measure following a government weather alert warning of the increased fire risk posed by prolonged dry conditions.

The Goat, a popular pub in the Hertfordshire town, has asked customers to refrain from smoking in its back garden until ground conditions improve, citing concerns that the tinder-dry state of the grass and surrounding vegetation could make it particularly vulnerable to accidental fires.

In a message shared with customers, the pub explained the decision was being taken as a responsible step to protect both patrons and the wider area. Smoking will still be permitted in a designated smoking area to the side of the premises, where ashtrays are provided, and the pub has asked customers to ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished before disposal.

The move comes as parts of the UK experience an extended dry spell, prompting warnings from officials about the elevated risk of grass and wildfires. Publicans and venue operators with outdoor spaces have been encouraged to consider similar precautionary measures where appropriate, particularly those with gardens bordering open land, hedgerows, or dry grassed areas.

The Goat’s approach reflects a growing trend among hospitality businesses to take proactive steps in response to environmental conditions, balancing customer experience with safety and environmental responsibility. The pub has framed the temporary restriction as a small ask that could prevent a much larger problem, and has thanked customers in advance for their cooperation.

The ban is expected to remain in place until weather conditions ease and the fire risk subsides, with the pub continuing to monitor the situation.