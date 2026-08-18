Summer Jobs Comeback – Hospitality Jobs Rise Year-on-Year

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The number of job postings in the UK was up year-on-year in July 2026, with a timely boost for jobseekers this summer, according to the latest Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) monthly Labour Market Tracker.

The number of active job postings and new job postings were both up on the numbers in July last year, even though there was a slight dip in both measures of job postings compared to June 2026.

This time last year, there was concern about the death of the great British summer job, with REC’s jobs data showing thousands of fewer unique postings for jobs than previous summers. But this year has seen an upturn in seasonal demand in comparison.

Hospitality-related occupations saw a total of 107,239 active job postings in July 2026, representing a -5.7% contraction from June 2026 – but a large 16.3% increase from July 2025.

Of the months in the summer hiring period (May, June, and July), June 2026 had the highest total number of active job postings.

When comparing the average number of job postings by month with 2025 figures, there has been notable growth:

• May 2026 was 45.8% higher than May 2025

• June 2026 was 29.9% higher than June 2025

• July 2026 was 16.3% higher than July 2025

Comparing the latest month of July 2026 to July 2025 shows that Chefs (72.3%), Restaurant and Catering Establishment Managers and Proprietors (68.6%), and Hotel and Accommodation Managers and Proprietors (46%) saw the greatest growth in active job postings. But over the same period, Waiters and Waitresses (-17.6%), Leisure and Travel Service Occupations n.e.c. (-18.6%), and Bar Staff (-20.8%) saw the largest contractions in job postings.

The jobs with the most growth when comparing June 2026 to July 2026 were Hotel and Accommodation Managers and Proprietors (6.9%) and Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors (5.1%). And Restaurant and Catering Establishment Managers and Proprietors only contracted very marginally (-0.5%).

The occupations with the largest contraction when comparing June 2026 and July 2026 were Waiters and Waitresses (-18.4%), Bakers and Flour Confectioners (-18.4%), and Bar Staff (-20.2%).

Tourism saw a total of 19,669 active job postings in July 2026, representing a -1.7% contraction since June 2026 – but a 22.4% increase compared with July 2025. Similar to Hospitality, June 2026 recorded the highest average number of job postings per occupation.

When comparing growth in average job postings year-on-year during the summer hiring period, growth remains evident:

• May 2026 was 20.5% higher than May 2025.

• June 2026 was 24.3% higher than June 2025.

• July 2026 was 22.4% higher than July 2025.

Comparing the latest month of July 2026 to July 2025 shows that Travel Agents (72%), Restaurant and Catering Establishment Managers and Proprietors (68.7%), and Hotel and Accommodation Managers and Proprietors (46%) saw the greatest growth. The occupations that contracted the most in that period were Library Clerks and Assistants (-18.4%), Leisure and Travel Service Occupations n.e.c. (-18.6%), and Leisure and Theme Park Attendants (-19.1%).

Maxine Bligh, REC’s Chief Membership & Innovation Officer, said: “This is the summer when the seasonal summer jobs market started to come back. Exceptionally warm weather and a busy calendar of sporting, music and cultural events, such as the men’s football World Cup, has helped boost demand for workers. It is not totally straightforward for young people to earn wages just yet, with many entry-level jobs still not bouncing back as much as we would like, but there are undoubtedly more opportunities across hospitality, tourism and construction than last year. The prospect of an Indian summer in much of the UK may mean many of these opportunities last longer than usual.

“Now the challenge is to carry this hiring momentum into the rest of the year and across more sectors. There is still a lot to be determined about the direction of travel the new PM will take on igniting growth. As attention turns to tax and spend ahead of the October Budget, businesses are already factoring in anticipated costs for providing Guaranteed Hours. The government’s own research suggests employers could be buried under £2.9 billion of extra costs per year, money that could pay for 137,000 full-time workers between 18 and 20 years old on national minimum wage. It is time to rethink these proposals and for the government to get out of the way of businesses who are best placed to deliver the jobs and growth that the economy is crying out for.”