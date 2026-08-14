PubAid Announces Finalists for the Community Pub Hero Awards 2026

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PubAid has revealed the finalists for the Community Pub Hero Awards 2026, sponsored by Diageo and supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

The awards celebrate pubs across the UK that go above and beyond for the communities they serve, and this year saw a record number of nominations from MP’s and pubs throughout the UK.

From raising vital funds for charities and supporting grassroots sport to bringing people together, providing support when it is needed most and finding new ways to operate more sustainably, this year’s finalists demonstrate the enormous contribution pubs make to communities every day.

Following another fantastic response to the awards from pubs and MPs judges had the difficult task of selecting the pubs that will go forward to the 2026 finals.

This year’s finalists are:

Community Support Hero

Recognising pubs that make an outstanding contribution to supporting their local communities.

England

• The Oxleathers – Stafford

• The George and Dragon – Rutland

• The Old George Inn – South Yorkshire

• The George IV – Chiswick

• The Farmhouse Yate – Bristol

• The Snipe – Audenshaw

Scotland

• The Victoria Inn – East Lothian

• The Islay Inn – Glasgow

• The Vine Bar – Edinburgh

Wales

• The Halfway Pub – Abergavenny

• The Victoria (Mumbles) – Swansea

Northern Ireland

• Lily’s Kitchen & Bar – County Antrim

• Bullhouse East – Belfast

Community Fundraising Hero

Celebrating pubs that make an exceptional contribution to charities, good causes and fundraising in their communities.

England

• The Beeswing – North Yorkshire

• The Malling Jug – Kent

• The Olive Branch – Rutland

Scotland

• The Auld Hoose – Fife

• The Royal Oak – Aberdeenshire

Wales

• Bull Inn – Anglesey

• Pontardawe Inn – Swansea

Northern Ireland

• Patsy’s Bar – County Londonderry

Community Sport Hero

Recognising pubs that play an important role in supporting grassroots and community sport.

England

• Three Hounds – London

• The Royal Dyche – Burnley

Scotland

• The Athletic Arms (Diggers) – Edinburgh

Wales

• Wild Horse Tap Room – Llandudno

• Riverside Sports Bar – Cardiff

Northern Ireland

• Teddy’s of Bangor – County Down

UK Sustainability Hero

Celebrating pubs leading the way through sustainability and environmental initiatives.

• The Old House at Home – Surrey

• The George – Derbyshire

• The Pig & Whistle – Wandsworth

• The Wheatsheaf Inn – West Suffolk

The finalists include pubs from Greene King, Fullers, Punch Pubs & Co, Marston’s, Admiral, Robinsons, Shepherd Neame, Stonegate and Caledonian Brewery, as well as a number of brewing companies, independent and community owned pubs.

All finalists will be invited to a special drinks reception at the House of Commons on Tuesday 8 September 2026, where we will celebrate their achievements and reveal this year’s Community Pub Hero Award winners.

The event will bring together finalists, MPs and representatives from across the pub and hospitality sector to shine a spotlight on the positive contribution pubs make to communities throughout the UK.