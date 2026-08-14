Greene King Marks One Year of Its Innovation & Efficiency Programme

Image credit: Greene King

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Pub company and brewer Greene King has marked the first anniversary of its business-wide innovation and efficiency programme, after completing 53 operational trials designed to improve ways of working and customer experience, and strengthen long-term business resilience and growth.

Launched to explore smarter, simpler and sustainable ways of operating, the programme has already tested a range of ideas in real-life pub environments, including self-cleaning fryers, automated bun toasters, backpack vacuum cleaners and the introduction of a task management system to digitise paperwork. Further projects include team member headsets to enhance communication between front and back of house, and AI technology to monitor kitchen and cellar equipment.

The programme focusses on identifying practical innovations that can improve efficiency, enhance team experience and help Greene King continue to meet evolving customer expectations in the face of rising cost challenges. Over the year more than 300 products and ideas have been triaged before being put to the test in a working pub environment.

Greene King’s chief commercial and digital officer, Clair Preston-Beer said: “It is brilliant to see how we can continue to run traditional pubs with people at the heart and harness the benefits of modern technology at the same time. A more efficient, innovative and future-ready Greene King means we can reinvest in areas that make a real difference for our people, our pubs and our customers. It is exciting to see how this programme is bringing together teams from across the business to test, learn and scale ideas that support our strategic ambition to be stronger and more agile.

“It is about unlocking better ways of working, simplifying processes and enabling our teams to focus on what matters most – enhancing customers’ experiences.”

The programme’s wider aims include:

• Using data-led insight to identify and deliver innovation and efficiency across the business.

• Making it easier for pub teams to do their jobs through simpler and smarter operating models.

• Creating better customer experiences that encourage new and repeat visits.

• Building a culture of innovation that colleagues across the business can contribute to.

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As the programme moves into its second year, Greene King will continue to build on past progress by scaling successful trials, explore further innovation and work collaboratively across functions and pubs teams to deliver further improvements for its pub customers, teams and communities.