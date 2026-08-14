Shepherd Neame Marks Extended Bromley FC Partnership with Ravens’ Nest Refurbishment

Image credit: Shepherd Neame

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Supporters returning to Bromley Football Club for the new football season will be able to enjoy a newly refurbished Ravens’ Nest bar, following significant investment by independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame.

The brewer, which first became the National League club’s official drinks supplier in 2022, recently extended its pouring rights partnership until 2032. The Ravens’ Nest project has been six months in the making and forms part of Shepherd Neame’s ongoing investment in Bromley Football Club.

The previous Bear Island branding has been replaced with a bold new Spitfire Lager identity, giving the popular bar a fresh new look and creating a vibrant destination for supporters on matchdays.

The Ravens’ Nest refurbishment has been delivered alongside the installation of three new bars in Bromley FC’s new George Wakeling Stand, named in honour of the club’s former manager.

Accommodating almost 3,000 supporters, the stand is part of the club’s ongoing programme of improvements to enhance the matchday experience.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We’re delighted to unveil the new-look Ravens’ Nest ahead of the new season. Our relationship with Bromley Football Club continues to go from strength to strength, and this latest investment reflects our shared ambition to enhance the matchday experience. The new Spitfire Lager branding gives the bar a fresh new identity, while our extended partnership until 2032 demonstrates our long-term commitment to the club and its supporters.”

Bromley Football Club’s Chief Revenue Officer Mick Livesey said: “We are incredibly proud of our long-standing relationship with Shepherd Neame. The partnership is built on shared values, a passion for our community, and a commitment to creating memorable experiences for supporters. The new Ravens’ Nest area is a superb space, and we are excited for fans to enjoy everything it has to offer.”